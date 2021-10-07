checkAd

Conference Call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report July - September 2021. The presentation will be held in …

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report July - September 2021. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. CET
Information regarding the conference can be found under the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=07001B8B-3391-4BA9-8 ... .

Phone numbers to the conference:
Sweden: +46 856642651 PIN: 13466713#
UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 13466713#
US: +1 6319131422 PIN: 13466713#
Conference name: XVIVO Group Interim Report Q3, conference ID: EV00128347

Participants from XVIVO:
Dag Andersson, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report July-September 2021 will be released on October 21, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earni ...

October 7, 2021
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Interim Report

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667197/Conference-Call-on-Interim-Report

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Advance Publication of Interim Report January-September 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Nomination Committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21XVIVO Capital Markets Day Presents Strategic Focus Areas for 2022-2026
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Xvivo Aims for 20% EBIT Margin Through 2022-26
PLX AI | Analysen