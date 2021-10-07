checkAd

Deutsche Post DHL Group Publishes Preliminary Quarterly Results and Will Raise Short- and Mid-term Outlook Based on Continued Strong Earnings

Deutsche Post DHL Group (Symbol: DPW), the world’s leading logistics company, has today released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021. The Group’s EBIT reached around EUR 1.765 billion in the third quarter 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 1.377 billion), bringing the EBIT of the first nine months of 2021 to around EUR 5.760 billion. This includes a one-off effect of EUR -179 million for the second Covid-19 bonus (Q3 2020: EUR -163 million), which will be paid in the fourth quarter. Against the backdrop of the excellent business development, the Group will revise upward its outlook for EBIT and free cash flow for FY 2021. In addition, the mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be increased on November 4, 2021.

“In the first nine months of the current year, we have already exceeded previous year’s full-year result. Global trade accelerated significantly compared to the previous year. At the same time, shipment volumes in e-commerce remained high. Therefore we are optimistic for the oncoming peak season“, said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. “We are now intensively preparing ourselves for potential record breaking shipment volumes in the coming weeks and have deliberately built up capacity in the third quarter, in order to be able to offer our customers continued high quality service.”

DHL divisions achieved a significant jump in earnings

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021. All DHL divisions significantly exceeded the previous year's results. Volume trends in the past quarter confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks. At the same time the tight capacity situation both in Ocean and Air Freight markets continued.

Express: EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 970 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to EUR 753 million in the previous year’s quarter.

Global Forwarding, Freight: EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 370 million in the third quarter 2021, also clearly ahead of previous year’s result of EUR 155 million.

Supply Chain: EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 140 million in the third quarter 2021, significantly above last year's third quarter result which stood at EUR 112 million.

eCommerce Solutions: eCommerce Solutions recorded EBIT of around EUR 90 million in the third quarter 2021, significantly above last year’s third quarter result which stood at EUR 76 million.

Post & Parcel Germany: EBIT in Post & Parcel Germany in the third quarter 2021 was around EUR 300 million (Q3 2020: EUR 320 million).

The continued positive business development is underpinned by a continued equally strong development of cash flow; free cash flow in the third quarter 2021 amounted to more than EUR 1.0 billion (Q3 2020: EUR 1.264 billion). For the first nine months of 2021 free cash flow stands at more than EUR 3.1 billion and significantly exceeds the previous year result (9M 2020: EUR 1.460 billion).

Earnings and FCF outlook will be revised upwards based on dynamic business performance

In light of the continued positive earnings momentum also in the third quarter 2021, management will raise guidance for FY 2021 Group EBIT and FCF, driven by the strong development in the DHL divisions. Also, the mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be subject to upward revision.

The comprehensive disclosure for third quarter 2021 will be published as planned on November 4, 2021.

– End –

Deutsche Post DHL Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. The Group contributes to the world through responsible business practice, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post is Europe’s leading postal service. DHL offers a comprehensive range of international express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 570,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion Euros in 2020.

THE logistics company for the world.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:50 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post ziehen an - Erhöht Ausblick erneut
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:40 UhrDeutsche Post AG sees Strong Q3 2021 and will Raise Guidance
Accesswire | Analysen
15:39 UhrDeutsche Post wird optimistischer nach starkem dritten Quartal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:21 UhrDeutsche Post DHL Group veröffentlicht vorläufiges Quartalsergebnis und wird kurz- und mittelfristigen Ausblick auf Basis anhaltend starker Ergebnisse erhöhen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:16 UhrDeutsche Post Q3 EBIT Beats Estimates; Company Will Raise Guidance in November Report
PLX AI | Analysen
15:12 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG wird nach starker Ergebnisentwicklung in Q3 die Ergebnisprognose erhöhen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:12 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG sees strong Q3 2021 and will raise guidance
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13:56 UhrMORGAN STANLEY stuft DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11:20 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Deutsche-Post-Ziel auf 73,44 Euro - 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
07:55 UhrJPMORGAN stuft DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen