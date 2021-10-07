Aileron Therapeutics Presents Data at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference Demonstrating ALRN-6924’s Activity as Radioprotective Agent in Preclinical Models of Acute Radiation-Induced Toxicity

-- New preclinical findings support further study of ALRN-6924

as a potential radioprotective agent --

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today presented new preclinical data at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2021 on ALRN-6924, currently in development as a novel, selective chemoprotective agent. The new data demonstrated ALRN-6924’s activity as a radioprotective agent in preclinical mouse models of acute radiation-induced toxicity, leveraging the same mechanism of action – p53 activation and subsequent p21 upregulation as well as p21-induced cell cycle arrest – that has clinically shown protection against chemotherapy-induced toxicities.

“Like chemotherapy, ionizing radiation is associated with serious, often dangerous side effects, as both chemotherapy and radiation destroy normal, healthy cells,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D. “While preliminary, these new preclinical data suggest that ALRN-6924’s mechanism of action, which has demonstrated protection against chemotherapy-induced toxicities of the bone marrow, may also protect against radiation-induced toxicities. Furthermore, these preclinical studies provide our first evidence of ALRN-6924-mediated activation of p21 in epithelial mucosa cells in the GI tract, protecting irradiated mice from body weight loss, and the potential of ALRN-6924 to protect multiple tissues beyond the bone marrow from both chemotherapy and radiation-induced toxicities.”

Dr. Aivado continued, “Developing ALRN-6924 as a selective chemoprotective agent in p53-mutated cancers continues to be our chief priority. Nonetheless, these encouraging preclinical data signal a potential future secondary application of ALRN-6924 complementing our ongoing chemoprotection program, and we look forward to conducting more research to further explore that possibility.”