Seven Arts Entertainment Enters Feature Film Development Deal

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the Company has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a full-length feature film.The Sci-Fi genre …

The Sci-Fi genre film will be produced primarily with an Atlanta based team and Directed by Andrew Burn. Mr. Burn is a cinematographer and director known for Everyone Will Die (2020), No Ringo (2020), The Journeyman (2019), Lighten Up, Jack Kopecky (2017) and various music videos with artists including Mike Will Made-it, Fortune, T.I., and Wiz Khalifa. Additional projects include commercials and promos for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Mazda, and AT&T U-verse. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4807430/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm

In addition to Mr. Burn, the film is written by Lonnie R. Smith, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12723265/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm, and Muse Media's Matthew Bryant will be tasked as Director of Photography.

Additional personnel and cast members, most of which have already signed on, will be announced in future updates once a full cast has been secured. Producers are in the process of working with casting agents to secure several notable leads.

The Company believes the film will easily be picked up by a major streaming platform based on its use of a supporting cast with extensive social media influence, its targeted audience, and putting recognizable names out front. Combined the current cast has roughly 5 million subscribers across social media as well as direct corporate contacts within networks.

Agreements are expected to be finalized within days and the film's team have already begun location scouting to begin pre-production.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "With our previously announced funding in place, we're hitting the ground running. This is going to be an exciting film and we believe the approach we're taking will see us land a major steaming network and be profitable out of the gate. There are a few minor details to finalize but we're already moving forward. We'll have further details to announce very soon."

