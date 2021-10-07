Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT Beats Estimates; Company Will Raise Guidance in November Report Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 15:16 | | 28 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 15:16 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT EUR 1,765 million vs. estimate EUR 1,725 million.Deutsche Post says will raise guidance for FY 2021 Group EBIT and FCF on Nov. 4Deutsche Post mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be subject to upward revisionThe … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT EUR 1,765 million vs. estimate EUR 1,725 million.Deutsche Post says will raise guidance for FY 2021 Group EBIT and FCF on Nov. 4Deutsche Post mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be subject to upward revisionThe … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT EUR 1,765 million vs. estimate EUR 1,725 million.

Deutsche Post says will raise guidance for FY 2021 Group EBIT and FCF on Nov. 4

Deutsche Post mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be subject to upward revision

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021, the company said

Q3 volume trends confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks: Deutsche Post

At the same time the tight capacity situation both in Ocean and Air Freight markets continued

EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 970 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to previous year's Q3 of EUR 753 million

EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 370 million in Q3 2021, also clearly ahead of previous year's Q3 of EUR 155 million

EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 140 million in Q3 2021, significantly above last year's Q3 result which stood at EUR 112 million



