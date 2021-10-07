checkAd

QS Energy Provides AOT Testing Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "QS Energy") (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to our press release of September 27, 2021.

Cecil Bond Kyte, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, "From May 2021 to present we have conducted many tests designed to isolate components and variables on the grid pack and we have found locations where arcing occurred unexpectedly. In this investor update we will share some of our key findings. Furthermore, we plan to implement and test some of these design changes in the coming weeks."

Dr. Christopher Gallagher explained, "The inability to achieve treatment field strength has been a recurring theme through the demonstration project, where we were under contract to provide services to our partner, which ended in June of 2020. While at the demonstration site, all components were concealed in the AOT and the inconsistency of results made it very difficult to positively diagnose problems and implement solutions. Now, isolating components and parameters has allowed us to identify and replicate arcing events while observing where they occurred. Knowing these points will give us an opportunity to improve the design of the current AOT."

Key findings that prevented the AOT from operating during the Demonstration Project

A few major issues have prevented the AOT from achieving the voltage necessary to apply the AOT technology at the previous demonstration site. A conceptual drawing of the grid pack is shown in Diagram 1 with the locations of the problems identified with arrows.

Diagram 1: Conceptual Drawing of Current Stack

The original grid pack installed at the demonstration site was recently found to have two locations where the electrical insulation had been damaged, and arcing limited the amount of voltage that could be applied. By isolating the components, we were able to recreate the failure in the original grid pack. The electrical insulation appears to have suffered many arcs and has melted. It is likely the damage started as a point failure and grew with more energy discharge. While we were not able to create a short circuit, it is possible and perhaps even likely the gaps became filled with carbon due to the electrical discharge, which led to a short circuit during the demonstration.

