DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building automation systems (BAS) market demand outlook will remain positive, with sales expected to surge at a robust 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031) , projects Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest study.

Explore Future Market Insights' building automation systems (BAS) market report, offering a comprehensive analysis on a multitude trends influencing growth through 2031. The study incorporates extensive study on factors enabling expansion of the market across various regions and segments. The report also offers compelling insights into leading market players and growth strategies they adopt for competitive edge.

The market will register stellar growth as demand for energy efficient infrastructure continues to surge. Emergence of smart cities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) technology, especially in East Asia will continue to augment market growth.

Historically, demand for building automation systems grew at a steady pace of 5.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. However, with surge in demand for energy-efficient building and need for robust interconnected infrastructure for leisure and convenience, adoption of building automation systems increased over the last few years.

Rapid integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing in building automation systems to provide secure and smart surveillance services will augment the market growth through 2031.

As consumers are increasingly seeking to upgrade their lifestyle, need for smart connected buildings, energy-efficient lighting systems, and secured interconnectivity of machines is increasing. This is providing tailwinds to the adoption of BAS.

Favourable initiatives launched by various governments to promote the agenda of smart cities, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan, are creating conducive environment for the BAS market growth.

Alongside this, growth in commercial sector, coupled with need for upgrading security systems and temperature control within schools, hospitals, and industrial offices will fuel the demand through 2031.

"Due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and smart infrastructure, dependence on building automation system services has increased exponentially, in commercial and residential sectors, alike. In order to capitalize on these opportunities, market players are increasing the adoption of IIoT technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This is expected to create incremental growth opportunities for the market," says the FMI analyst.