

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.10.2021 / 15:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Topas Stiftung, nichteingetragene Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Lucas Last name(s): Prunbauer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG

b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction

Full exercise of subscription right on occasion of capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.22 EUR 12445.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.22 EUR 12445.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

