Abdul Wahid Ovaice Joins Huge as Global Executive Creative Director

Huge, the global experience agency (NYSE: IPG), today announced Abdul Wahid Ovaice, Global Executive Creative Director for Huge’s Google account, effective immediately. Abdul will report directly to David Clarke, Huge’s Chief Design Officer, North America, and serve as the global creative lead for the agency’s Google account. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing all creative design and execution across the account, which spans across 10 of the agency’s 13 offices.

Abdul Wahid Ovaice (Photo: Business Wire)

“The unique opportunity at Huge is what very few companies have been able to create,” said Abdul. “Reflecting back at my time at Apple, Square, Nest, and looking at other industry-defining organizations that made monumental creative, cultural, and ethical impact– there’s three shared attributes: leadership that created and stewarded an organization of excellence, timing in the marketplace, and fearless ideas that push us forward.”

Most recently, Abdul served as Executive Creative Director for Oura, a health technology company known for innovative wellness wearables. In that role, he oversaw all brand creative from digital, brand systems, packaging, and advertising, to in-app brand experiences.

“I’m thrilled to welcome such a passionate and accomplished leader to our team,” said David Clarke, Chief Design Officer, North America at Huge. “Abdul is a strategic craftsman with impeccable taste, who has worked side-by-side with the who’s who of Silicon Valley to build brands from fragile-idea to household name. His arrival marks the start of an important new chapter for the agency that will further unite our global network around one of our most ambitious clients.”

Most recently, Huge has partnered with Google to launch innovative new products and services, including Google TV and Google Pay, along with leading the rebranding of Android. Huge’s work with Google includes digital product strategy and design, branding, digital marketing, technology and, most recently, experiential design.

“With David Clarke having recently moved into the North America Chief Design Officer role, Abdul joining Huge allows us to go from strength to strength in the creative leadership we bring to our Google clients, globally,” said Mark Manning, President, Huge West. “Abdul brings impressive experience that will be incredibly valuable to the work we do with Google, and I’m excited to see him grab the baton and take the work and teams to new heights.”

