IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Execution of Definitive Funding Agreement with The Lind Partners for an Initial Funding of US$1,500,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has executed a convertible security funding agreement (the “Agreement”) for the issue of a Convertible Security in the principal amount of US$1,500,000 (the “Convertible Security”) to Lind Global Fund II, LP, managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together, the “Investor” or “Lind”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Convertible Security will have a principal amount of US$1,500,000 (the “Principal Amount”) with a pre-paid interest amount of US$187,500, for an aggregate face value of US$1,687,500 (the “Face Value”), and have a 24 month term (the “Term”). The Principal Amount, less a US$75,000 closing fee, will be convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company, at the option of the Investor, at a fixed conversion price per share of C$0.21, being 105% of the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) prior to execution of the Agreement. Subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Exchange, at any time during the Term, the Investor will have the right to invest up to an additional US$750,000 with an additional interest amount of up to US$93,750 with pro-rata terms and fees (the “Re-Investment Option”).

Under the Agreement, the Company is required to make repayments on the Face Value of the Convertible Security in the amount of US$75,000 monthly after the first four months and until the Face Value is repaid, which repayment amount will be reduced by the amount converted into common shares.

The issuance of the Convertible Security will be completed under private placement rules with a 4 month plus one day hold period. Pre-paid interest will accrue monthly and, subject to the approval of the Exchange, the Investor will have the option, once every ninety days, to convert accrued interest into common shares at 90% of the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the day prior to conversion.

In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Security, the Investor will receive 4,270,591 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) with an exercise price equal to C$0.21 which expire 24 months from their date of issue. Additionally, the Investor will receive additional Warrants if and when the Investor elects to proceed with the Re-Investment Option with an exercise price equal to 105% of the market price of the Company’s shares immediately prior to the date the Investor elects to proceed with the Re-Investment Option.

