Sysorex Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Raymond as Chief Technology Officer

Sysorex to fully own New York data center and increase its GPU count for Ethereum mining operations by approximately 10%

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX), the preeminent, U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and technologies company, today announced it has appointed Brian Raymond as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Raymond’s responsibilities will include assisting with business strategy, technical oversight of Ethereum mining operations and expansion of blockchain technologies offerings, M&A support, customer and partner engagements, as well as overseeing hardware acquisition.



In addition, the Company announced it has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire the remaining 50% ownership in Up North Hosting LLC, a data center owner and operator in upstate New York, currently jointly owned by businesses controlled by Mr. Raymond and Sysorex. Upon closing, Sysorex will own 100% of the data center, which offers the Company immediate access to additional capacity to expand its mining operations. The purchase, which also includes about 1000 GPUs representing approximately 50 Gigahash of compute power, will immediately increase Sysorex’s mining capacity by approximately ten percent. The transaction is subject to a number of closing conditions, including execution of a definitive agreement, and is scheduled to close on or before October 31, 2021.

Mr. Raymond brings extensive experience within the cryptocurrency and blockchain markets, including technical execution, sales, contract development (prime, sub, GSA, and others), software product development, and related services. As a hardware and software architect/manufacturer, he has developed and supported deployments of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and GPU mining systems for numerous customers. In 2016, four years after entering the cryptocurrency mining industry, he founded Bitworks, a company providing GPU mining systems customers with a full spectrum of commercial-grade mining solutions and installation capabilities. Mr. Raymond also complements the Sysorex Government Services division with his established background in the defense and intelligence sectors, where he delivered various commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and government off-the-shelf (GOTS) software and hardware solutions for multiple intelligence (multi-INT) sensor data processing customers. He has also developed and deployed artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) clients. Most recently, Mr. Raymond was the Vice President of Technology for Parry Labs, and he previously served as the Chief Technologist for Harris Geospatial Solutions, where he led capability development for both Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC) customers.