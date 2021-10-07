checkAd

SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:38  |  26   |   |   

"Securing a Production base in Europe to Tackle to Briskly Expanding Battery Material Market"

 

  • The first plant opening ceremony held in Silesia Province on Oct. 6th (local time), ready to start commercial production in Q4 this year after about 21 months of construction
    • Set to offer separators with an annual production capacity of 340 mil. m2 for the first time in Europe, the largest global EV market
  • CEO & President of SK IE Technology Rho Jae-sok said, "The operation of the first European plant has positioned the company as the first battery separator producer in Europe. We will take a significant part in revitalizing the global electric vehicle market."
  • Secure 1,540 mil. m2 battery separator production capacity by 2024…Elevated as the biggest producer in Europe
    • Schedule to run the 2nd plant of an annual production capacity of 340 mil. m2, with the 3rd and 4th plants under construction

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK IE Technology (SKIET), the material business subsidiary of SK Innovation announced on October 6, 2021 (local time), that it held an opening ceremony for lithium-ion battery separator plant in Silesia Province, Poland, the company's first European production base.

SK IE Technology CEO & President Rho Jae-sok attended the completion ceremony of SKIET's first plant in Poland.

 

SK IE Technology's first plant in Poland.

SKIET's first plant in Poland has completed after about 21 months of construction. It is expected to kick off commercial operation in the fourth quarter of this year, after mechanical completion in June and test operation that started in August. It makes SKIET the first company ever to gain a production foothold for lithium-ion battery separators in Europe, the largest global EV market. The amount of production is enough to be mounted to 300,000 electric vehicles, and the products will be supplied to global battery companies such as SK On.

The opening ceremony for the first plant was held in Silesia Province, Poland, and joined high-ranking officials and related business figures including SK IE Technology CEO & President Rho Jae-sok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Poland Sun Mira, Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak and the Export-Import Bank of Korea CEO Bang Moon-kyu.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland "Securing a Production base in Europe to Tackle to Briskly Expanding Battery Material Market"   The first plant opening ceremony held in Silesia Province on Oct. 6th (local time), ready to start commercial production in Q4 this year after about 21 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Research on Using Fluid Biomarkers to Advance Drug Treatments and Therapies for Alzheimer's, ...
GESS Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary As A Not-for-Profit International School
Kingspan Light + Air, A Global Leader In Daylighting And Ventilation Systems For Low-Carbon ...
Pandemics and Epidemics Boosting the Need for Robotics in Disinfection Industry - Arizton
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI