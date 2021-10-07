SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland

The first plant opening ceremony held in Silesia Province on Oct. 6th (local time), ready to start commercial production in Q4 this year after about 21 months of construction

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK IE Technology (SKIET), the material business subsidiary of SK Innovation announced on October 6, 2021 (local time), that it held an opening ceremony for lithium-ion battery separator plant in Silesia Province, Poland, the company's first European production base.

SKIET's first plant in Poland has completed after about 21 months of construction. It is expected to kick off commercial operation in the fourth quarter of this year, after mechanical completion in June and test operation that started in August. It makes SKIET the first company ever to gain a production foothold for lithium-ion battery separators in Europe, the largest global EV market. The amount of production is enough to be mounted to 300,000 electric vehicles, and the products will be supplied to global battery companies such as SK On.

The opening ceremony for the first plant was held in Silesia Province, Poland, and joined high-ranking officials and related business figures including SK IE Technology CEO & President Rho Jae-sok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Poland Sun Mira, Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak and the Export-Import Bank of Korea CEO Bang Moon-kyu.