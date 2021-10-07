checkAd

cbdMD Announces Research Partnership with the University of Mississippi, to Identify Novel Cannabinoids

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:45  |  14   |   |   

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced October 7 that cbdMD Therapeutics, its newly formed research division, has finalized a research partnership with the University of Mississippi (UM) and its National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR). UM is considered one of the leading cannabinoid research institutes in the United States. The research partnership aims to identify novel cannabinoids to be patented for therapeutic use in accordance with the U.S. and other governments regulatory standards. The studies will commence at the university in Fall 2021.

The project’s major emphasis is to explore the chemistry and biology of minor cannabinoids beyond cannabidiol (CBD). The new cannabinoids will be evaluated for their receptor activity and the most promising will be studied for their safety and efficacy.

"This work raises the bar for the entire cannabinoid industry. We are breaking new ground with the identification of novel cannabinoids and the exploration of their benefits for our consumers,” said Dr. Sibyl Swift, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.
 cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free means below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

cbdMD Announces Research Partnership with the University of Mississippi, to Identify Novel Cannabinoids cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced October 7 that cbdMD Therapeutics, its newly formed research division, has finalized a research partnership with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...