checkAd

Jaguar Health Provides Updates on Crofelemer and Lechlemer Development Pipeline as well as Merger of Napo EU S.p.A. and Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 15:45  |  18   |   |   

Dragon SPAC and Jaguar subsidiary Napo EU submit required notification to the Italian government in support of consummating the mergerResults accepted for third-party, investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D study evaluating crofelemer for prevention …

Dragon SPAC and Jaguar subsidiary Napo EU submit required notification to the Italian government in support of consummating the merger

Results accepted for third-party, investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D study evaluating crofelemer for prevention and prophylaxis of diarrhea in breast cancer patients as a poster for December 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) provided updates today regarding ongoing research and development related to the company's crofelemer drug product candidates, and also announced that Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, have submitted the required notification in order to have the impending merger of Dragon SPAC and Napo EU approved as required by Italy's laws.

"We know shareholders and other stakeholders have been looking forward to the consummation of the merger between Dragon SPAC and Napo EU. The requirement for this complex regulatory filing with the Italian government is a new regulation enacted during COVID that applies to transactions regarding pharmaceutical assets in Italy with foreign involvement," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "We are pleased to have completed submission of this notification and look forward to expanding the Napo EU team in Italy's Lombardy region - the premier Italian region in the field of life sciences - in support of the goal of developing and commercializing crofelemer throughout Europe for patients in need."

Napo EU & Dragon SPAC: Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure

Napo EU was formed with the mission to expand access to crofelemer to Europe to address important unmet gastrointestinal medical needs in the region. Napo EU's initial focus is on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for crofelemer in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), an orphan disease. As announced September 15, 2021, the EMA has confirmed receipt of the Orphan Drug Designation application for crofelemer submitted by Napo EU. Crofelemer has previously received an orphan‑drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SBS.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Provides Updates on Crofelemer and Lechlemer Development Pipeline as well as Merger of Napo EU S.p.A. and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. Dragon SPAC and Jaguar subsidiary Napo EU submit required notification to the Italian government in support of consummating the mergerResults accepted for third-party, investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D study evaluating crofelemer for prevention …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...