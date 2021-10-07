Jaguar Health Provides Updates on Crofelemer and Lechlemer Development Pipeline as well as Merger of Napo EU S.p.A. and Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

Dragon SPAC and Jaguar subsidiary Napo EU submit required notification to the Italian government in support of consummating the mergerResults accepted for third-party, investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D study evaluating crofelemer for prevention …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) provided updates today regarding ongoing research and development related to the company's crofelemer drug product candidates, and also announced that Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, have submitted the required notification in order to have the impending merger of Dragon SPAC and Napo EU approved as required by Italy's laws.

"We know shareholders and other stakeholders have been looking forward to the consummation of the merger between Dragon SPAC and Napo EU. The requirement for this complex regulatory filing with the Italian government is a new regulation enacted during COVID that applies to transactions regarding pharmaceutical assets in Italy with foreign involvement," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "We are pleased to have completed submission of this notification and look forward to expanding the Napo EU team in Italy's Lombardy region - the premier Italian region in the field of life sciences - in support of the goal of developing and commercializing crofelemer throughout Europe for patients in need."

Napo EU & Dragon SPAC: Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure

Napo EU was formed with the mission to expand access to crofelemer to Europe to address important unmet gastrointestinal medical needs in the region. Napo EU's initial focus is on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for crofelemer in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), an orphan disease. As announced September 15, 2021, the EMA has confirmed receipt of the Orphan Drug Designation application for crofelemer submitted by Napo EU. Crofelemer has previously received an orphan‑drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SBS.