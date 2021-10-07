checkAd

Surgical Glue Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027 End, Says TMR

 Demand for synthetic and natural biomedical adhesives is increasing since they are safe and do not react when they come into contact with blood, bodily fluids, tissues, and internal organs

Increasing R&D on improving biocompatibility of products in Europe & North America for advancements in non-invasive wound closure techniques to drive demand for surgical glues

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During emergency treatments, sutures and staplers are commonly utilized to seal incisions and wounds. These traditional methods, on the other hand, do not produce the necessary outcomes in complex medical procedures and are incapable of creating an airtight or liquid-tight seal on an artery or a lung incision. Surgical glue adoption has risen significantly in the recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Traditional wound sealing methods had limits, thus advances in the surgical glue market were largely targeted at resolving those constraints. In addition, owing to surgical glue's advantageous physical and biological characteristics, a growing number of surgeons are employing this method to close incisions. Surgical glue is made of fibrin, albumin, chitosan, collagen, and gelatin, which are all natural biopolymers.

The global surgical glue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The surgical glue market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2027. Developments in the surgical glue market are likely to focus on increasing the biocompatibility of these substances as a result of constant research and advancement. Considerable increase in the number of surgical operations performed across the globe, awareness about the benefits of surgical glue, and an emphasis on boosting the effectiveness of new surgical glue are likely to drive the global surgical glue market.

