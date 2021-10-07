checkAd

3DX Launches East Coast Offices at University of Bridgeport Innovation Center

Seattle, WA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today it has opened an office at the University of Bridgeport’s Innovation Center. The offices will be operated by Peter Divone, Nicholas Coriano, and Harold Blackwell. 

The Innovation Center, located in Bauer Hall at 82 Marina Park Circle, is a resource available to all matriculated University of Bridgeport students. The Center aims to aid in the successful development of student and community start-ups. The Center’s mission is to create and grow businesses by providing student and community entrepreneurs with a list of targeted resources and services.

“Having offices at The University of Bridgeport allows us to continue to recruit top talent in the fields of engineering, science, robotics, cad design and more. We’ve doubled the size of our team this year, some of which are on the East Coast, and 3DX Industries has plans to establish and/or acquire manufacturing facilities on the East Coast.  Our new offices position us strategically to accomplish these goals,” stated Nicholas Coriano, Board Member & Vice President.   

Peter Divone, 3DX Advisory Board Member, states: "We’re incredibly excited to announce this partnership with Bridgeport University.  We believe that an additive manufacturing hub will be a good fit for Bridgeport, CT in the future. The most exciting part of this vision is that Additive Manufacturing is in its infancy, similar to the technologies invented during the first Industrial Revolution. Further, we see the combination of UB’s Computer Science and Engineering programs, Goodwin University’s Advanced Manufacturing Program and Paier College’s Industrial and Graphic Design programs as an exact fit for our Additive Manufacturing talent pool needs. The combination of these colleges within the City of Bridgeport has the potential to create a world-class additive manufacturing hub. As 3DX is able to find a place in this hub as pioneers, we’ll have a dominant voice in how it’s shaped.”  Along with his role at 3DX, Mr. Divone is also a member of the Industry Advisory Board and Innovation Center Board at The University of Bridgeport.

