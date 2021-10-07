Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch BOP Network

A First of its Kind Global Streaming Service Devoted to All Things DanceLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a joint …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a joint venture with Emmy Award-nominated director, producer, author, choreographer and pop culture innovator Laurieann Gibson, to launch BOP (Born Out of Passion) Network . The partnership marks the first multimedia streaming service to offer a comprehensive slate of global dance-related programming. As the creator and face of BOP , Gibson will oversee the channel, working closely with Cinedigm on all aspects of development, production, distribution and monetization.

Gibson's influential impact on the entertainment industry over the last twenty years is undeniable. From executing her creative visions for some of the world's top music performers and cultivating international superstars on hit reality television shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Making the Band, Dance Moms and Beyond the Spotlight, Gibson herself has become an iconic brand that is synonymous with innovation and passion. Her eye for transforming artists into household names, identifying cultural trends, connecting dance communities and tapping into the power of dance as a universal language prompted her to bring her vision for BOP to life.

BOP Network is the definitive destination for 24/7 access to premier dance content, including: licensed movies, series, musicals, documentaries and music videos, as well as scripted and non-scripted original content, dance fitness workouts, dance tutorials (led by Gibson, her peers and other industry influencers), and more. Programming will highlight a wide array of dance styles (including but not limited to hip-hop, salsa, bachata, Bollywood, Afro and Russian ballet), as well as original content for kids. BOP will be available worldwide as an AVOD service on smart TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming and mobile devices, OTT platforms and the web. The streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's roster of channels currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Vizio and many more.