checkAd

CanaFarma Announces SEC Charges

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 15:59  |  22   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that the United States Securities and Exchange …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has charged each of CanaFarma, Vitaly Fargesen (Senior Vice President) and Igor Palatnik (Senior Vice President) with violations of the United States Securities Act of 1933 in connection with various previous capital raising activities, representations to investors and the public in general and the alleged misuse and misappropriation of funds. In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced criminal charges against Messrs. Fargesen and Palatnik.

The charges levied today have not been proven in a court of law and the defendants vehemently deny these charges and have indicated their intentions to vigorously defend both CanaFarma and themselves individually.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vitaly Fargesen, Senior Vice President
vitaly@canafarmacorp.com
(718) 757-4145

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to the charges alleged by the SEC and the defendants intention to vigorously defend against them. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: financing risks; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's public documents filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667199/CanaFarma-Announces-SEC-Charges

CanaFarma Hemp Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CanaFarma Announces SEC Charges NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that the United States Securities and Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21CanaFarma kündigt die Produktion eines Podcasts von Winners Circle an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21CanaFarma Announces Winners Circle Podcast Development
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21CanaFarma meldet vollständigen Verkauf von erster Charge an Produkten von Winners Circle
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.09.21CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21CanaFarma meldet Absichtserklärung hinsichtlich Übernahme von Avitas Bio, um Gesundheits- und Wellnessplattform für Cannabis und Markenprodukte auf pflanzlicher Basis weiter auszubauen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
22.09.21CanaFarma Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Avitas Bio to Further Enhance Cannabis and Plant Based Branded Health & Wellness Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
10.09.21CanaFarma meldet Partnerschaft zwischen Just Live und Vertical Wellness für die Markteinführung eines von Sportlern geschaffenen, naturbelassenen CBD-haltigen kohlensäurehaltigen Mineralwassers
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
10.09.21CanaFarma Announces Just Live(R) Partnering with Vertical Wellness to Launch Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded CBD Infused Sparkling Water
Accesswire | Analysen