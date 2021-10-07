checkAd

Water Bikes Demand to Increase by 9X as Water Sports Activities Go Mainstream

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Expansion of Marine Tourism Enable Rental Water Bikes to Cover Over 60% of Water Bikes Demand

Fact.MR's latest report offers insights into prevailing trends and opportunities in the water bikes market. It studies the behavioral change in consumers and the consequent impact on the global sales. To present a holistic overview, the report has been interspersed with the latest and most relevant statistics. It also offers detailed analysis of the market in terms of various segments, including technology, product type, and ownership

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Fact.MR analysis, the global water bikes experienced a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 18.7% in 2021. With growing demand for water bikes around the world, the overall market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 24% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of around US$ 181.1 Mn by the end of 2031.

Rapid growth in maritime tourism along with increasing demand for recreational water sports activities are driving the water bikes market. Water biking is fairly new, however, recent design improvements to make water bikes safer and more comfortable, besides international spotlight on marine tourism, will bolster scope for water bikes sales.

As per Fact.MR, the demand for rental water bikes will grow at a strong pace, as sport activities become highly popular in tourist destinations. In response to the surging demand, manufacturers have launched electric water bikes.

Electric bikes are easier to rise and guarantee a smooth experience. As per the report, the sales of electric water bikes are expected to reach US$ 42.5 Mn by 2031. Key players like Manta5 and Red Shark Bikes are launching new electric models to cater to the rising demand.

North America will continue dominating the water bikes market owing to the increasing investments in water sports, changing lifestyle and high demand for water bikes in hotels, beaches and municipal parks. The region is expected to account for over 40% global water bike demand, with total market revenue reaching a valuation of US$ 9.2 Mn by 2021 end.

