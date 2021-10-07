Northern Trust Strengthens Foundation & Institutional Advisors West Region Team

“We are very excited to add Grace to our Foundation and Institutional Advisors team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. “She is a wonderful addition to further our commitment to providing an extraordinary client experience, best-in-class advice and service to our clients.”

Northern Trust announced today the addition of Grace Russak to the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Regional Director. Russak is based in the Pasadena and Los Angeles offices, and is part of the firm’s continued commitment to growing and serving our foundation, endowment and nonprofit clients in West Region markets.

Russak will work closely with organizations to collaboratively advise on the development of customized, cost-effective investment strategies designed to achieve their objectives. She will consult directly with boards and professional staff to deliver asset management, custody, integrated performance analytics and planned giving services that align with their mission and values.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Russak was a Senior Client Strategist at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. In this role, she worked with a clientele of advisors and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, foundations and not-for-profits developing and executing a coordinated strategy for their investment, trusts & estates, business succession, philanthropic and family legacy goals.

Russak received an MBA in Strategy from the Claremont Graduate University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Smith College. She serves on the Board Executive Committee of Five Acres, on the Board of the Los Angeles Council on Planned Giving and is a member of the Beverly Hills, Los Angeles & San Gabriel Estate Planning Councils. She frequently speaks on topics related to wealth management, philanthropy and on topics relating to women.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $371.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

