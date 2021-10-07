checkAd

Global Design Brand Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle On Stylish New Pickleball Gear

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, and Baddle Pickleball, part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, have partnered on an all-new line of designer pickleball paddles and paddle covers. In a marriage of style and performance, two colorful Vera Bradley prints are now available on Baddle’s Pro Circuit Pickleball Paddle:

Vera Bradley partners with Baddle Pickleball on stylish new pickleball paddles and paddle covers. The Hope Blooms Pink pattern is shown here. Available on baddle.com and verabradley.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Baddle Pro Circuit pickleball paddle is a mid-weight, fiberglass-faced paddle with a thicker polymer core. It is tournament-approved by the USA Pickleball Association.

Available on baddle.com and verabradley.com, the designer Vera Bradley pickleball paddles (MSRP: $150) and paddle covers (MSRP: $30) are part of a limited release and are expected to sell out quickly.

“A passion for pickleball is sweeping the nation, and we’re thrilled to partner with Baddle and OvareGroup to give pickleball players the opportunity to carry their favorite Vera Bradley prints both on and off the court,” said Stephanie Lawrence, VP, Licensing for Vera Bradley.

“Congrats to Vera Bradley for having the foresight to enter the red hot pickleball market. Their partnership with Baddle gives them the first-mover advantage,” noted Trenton Pfau, President of Venture Portfolio Brands.

“Vera Bradley has been making the world a brighter place with its travel bags, accessories, and philanthropic efforts since 1982,” added OvareGroup CEO, Jordan Reber. “Now they’re making the pickleball courts a brighter place. Our hope in partnering with Vera Bradley is to give pickleball players the chance to express a style on the court that’s as unique as they are.”

Pickleball is often called the fastest-growing sport in America. According to USA Pickleball, in 2020, the sport grew to 4.2 million players in the US.

Product photos available here: https://nextcloud.scoppechio.com/nextcloud/index.php/s/QRJTmTNgQDSZ2ER

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Baddle Pickleball

Baddle Pickleball is part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, a part of the OvareGroup. Baddle was started in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, by pickleball players who loved the intense, competitive spirit of the game. They created a technologically advanced, tour-endorsed paddle in new, more vibrant styles. Who’s ready to Baddle? Baddle.com

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.




