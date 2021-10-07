checkAd

LKQ Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 16:00  |  13   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on October 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 236-5754. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (647) 689-4182. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 5183363#.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 5183363#. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through November 11, 2021. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LKQ Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Conference Call Details LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on October 28, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Production Results
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...