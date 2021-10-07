Cytek Biosciences Introduces New 25-Color Immunoprofiling Assay

The Cytek 25-color immunoprofiling assay is optimized for use with Cytek’s Aurora full spectrum flow cytometer equipped with violet, blue, yellow-green and red lasers and provides a turnkey solution for identifying major human immune subpopulations for T, B, NK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils – all of which play important roles in the innate and adaptive immune response in various diseases.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The field of medical research has a new tool to develop vaccines, personal immunotherapies, and cures for cancer and other infectious diseases using Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the launch of a new 25-color immunoprofiling assay . The new assay includes reagents and tools to simplify the workflow from sample preparation to data analysis, offering researchers an efficient way to obtain relevant data quickly and shorten the time from biological question to answer.

Cytek’s new immunoprofiling assay is built on Cytek’s extensive experience pioneering and revolutionizing full spectrum flow cytometry to offer a more comprehensive understanding of the human immune system. The panel was designed and optimized by Cytek’s scientists, who published the first Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panel (“OMIP”) to go beyond 28-color fluorescence flow cytometry [40-color OMIP-69 panel – Cytometry Part A (97A: 1044-1051, 2020)].

To support the new 25-color immunoprofiling assay, Cytek released an 18-color cFluor reagents kit that can be used with seven reagents from other suppliers. The 25-color assay has been optimized and titrated for use with seven Brilliant Violet reagents available from BioLegend for analyzing human PBMC and whole blood on Cytek’s full spectrum systems.

“Our vast experience designing high parameter full spectrum flow cytometry panels led us to start delivering pre-optimized panels – a move that has been welcomed by researchers around the globe, as we are freeing them from time-consuming, labor-intensive and costly panel design and optimization,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Our new immunoprofiling assay offering underscores our commitment to jumpstart immunology discovery using full spectrum flow cytometry and offering a total solution to our users.”