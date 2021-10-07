checkAd

XCoal Energy and Resources CEO on What is Driving Surging Coal Prices and Why Aspirations for a Rapid Energy Transition Need a “Dose of Logic and Reality”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 16:12  |  18   |   |   

High demand from a global economy “juiced up” on government stimuli and a reckoning with curtailed investment in supply has led to soaring coal prices that one “would have never envisioned,” says Ernie Thrasher, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of XCoal Energy and Resources in a new episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Thrasher diagnoses the drivers behind the surge in coal prices, the outlook for the industry and the practical realities facing plans for a rapid energy transition.

“We have strong demand and the supply is not responding to the demand,” Thrasher says. “During COVID a lot of mining companies curtailed investments trying to save cash. And those companies are having the same experience as many other industries—challenges in bringing workers back to the work force.”

The supply challenge has been compounded by market distortions resulting from geopolitical tensions such as China unofficially banning coal imports from Australia, Thrasher says.

“Coal is finding a way to move, but a distorted market operates inefficiently,” he says. “We have U.S. coal going to China. We have Australian coal going to Europe. So, we effectively have ships crossing in the Indian or the Atlantic Ocean and that’s putting further strain on the availability of vessels to carry coal.”

Meanwhile, reduced output from renewable sources—particularly in Europe—is also factor, according to Thrasher.

“We’ve seen in the German power market in the last few weeks renewable power, which normally would contribute 55% of the German electricity mix only producing 35%,” he says. “So that void has to be filled by fossil fuels or other forms of energy and the Germans are turning to coal for that.”

The system is stretched to the point that shortfalls are possible, even in the United States, he warns.

“We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” says Thrasher. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from this winter to meet demand. It’s going to be a challenging winter for us here in the United States.”

Looking at the longer term, Thrasher says that the prospect of a rapid energy transition is “an aspiration and a goal that we should have,” but that “a dose of logic and reality is needed.”

“We’ve had since the Second World War a very reliable buildout of the electricity generating system in the grid. That’s 80 years ago. To think that we’re going to change that in a five or 10-year period I think is unachievable—physically unachievable,” he says.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XCoal Energy and Resources CEO on What is Driving Surging Coal Prices and Why Aspirations for a Rapid Energy Transition Need a “Dose of Logic and Reality” High demand from a global economy “juiced up” on government stimuli and a reckoning with curtailed investment in supply has led to soaring coal prices that one “would have never envisioned,” says Ernie Thrasher, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...