XCoal Energy and Resources CEO on What is Driving Surging Coal Prices and Why Aspirations for a Rapid Energy Transition Need a “Dose of Logic and Reality”

In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Thrasher diagnoses the drivers behind the surge in coal prices, the outlook for the industry and the practical realities facing plans for a rapid energy transition.

High demand from a global economy “juiced up” on government stimuli and a reckoning with curtailed investment in supply has led to soaring coal prices that one “would have never envisioned,” says Ernie Thrasher, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of XCoal Energy and Resources in a new episode of CERAWeek Conversations .

“We have strong demand and the supply is not responding to the demand,” Thrasher says. “During COVID a lot of mining companies curtailed investments trying to save cash. And those companies are having the same experience as many other industries—challenges in bringing workers back to the work force.”

The supply challenge has been compounded by market distortions resulting from geopolitical tensions such as China unofficially banning coal imports from Australia, Thrasher says.

“Coal is finding a way to move, but a distorted market operates inefficiently,” he says. “We have U.S. coal going to China. We have Australian coal going to Europe. So, we effectively have ships crossing in the Indian or the Atlantic Ocean and that’s putting further strain on the availability of vessels to carry coal.”

Meanwhile, reduced output from renewable sources—particularly in Europe—is also factor, according to Thrasher.

“We’ve seen in the German power market in the last few weeks renewable power, which normally would contribute 55% of the German electricity mix only producing 35%,” he says. “So that void has to be filled by fossil fuels or other forms of energy and the Germans are turning to coal for that.”

The system is stretched to the point that shortfalls are possible, even in the United States, he warns.

“We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” says Thrasher. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from this winter to meet demand. It’s going to be a challenging winter for us here in the United States.”

Looking at the longer term, Thrasher says that the prospect of a rapid energy transition is “an aspiration and a goal that we should have,” but that “a dose of logic and reality is needed.”

“We’ve had since the Second World War a very reliable buildout of the electricity generating system in the grid. That’s 80 years ago. To think that we’re going to change that in a five or 10-year period I think is unachievable—physically unachievable,” he says.