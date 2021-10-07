checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Kratom Extract Infused Chewing Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has commenced the development of a proprietary Kratom extract infused supplement chewing gum.  This proposed product will incorporate the Company’s considerable expertise in developing proprietary chewing gums, as well as its unwavering commitment to innovation, while always adhering to the highest moral, safety, and quality standards.    

This proposed Kratom infused supplement chewing gum is currently in the development phase.  The Company is actively developing this product prototype, for internal evaluation.  Each piece of this proposed chewing gum will be infused with 20mg of the highest quality Kratom extract.  

The Proposed Flavor: Granny Smith Green Apple

After conducting its own background research, the Company believes that there is a potential market niche for a high quality Kratom extract infused chewing gum that incorporates the following attributes of the Tauri-Gum brand: 1. Safety Profile, 2. Quality Assurance Protocols (Manufacturing Process), 3. Research & Development Capabilities, 4. Multiple Certifications, 5. Access to Top Tier Legal & Professional Advice, 6. Testing by Two Independent Laboratories (C of As).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

