Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Kratom Extract Infused Chewing Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has commenced the development of a proprietary Kratom extract infused supplement chewing gum. This proposed product will incorporate the Company’s considerable expertise in developing proprietary chewing gums, as well as its unwavering commitment to innovation, while always adhering to the highest moral, safety, and quality standards.



This proposed Kratom infused supplement chewing gum is currently in the development phase. The Company is actively developing this product prototype, for internal evaluation. Each piece of this proposed chewing gum will be infused with 20mg of the highest quality Kratom extract.