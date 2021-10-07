checkAd

Eni Launches IPO for ENI R&R; Expected to Complete Next Year

(PLX AI) – Eni launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated Gas&Power Retail and Renewables business.Eni plans ENI R&R IPO to be completed in 2022Eni R&R EBITDA is expected to grow from around €0.6 bn in 2021 to €1.2 bn in …

  • (PLX AI) – Eni launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated Gas&Power Retail and Renewables business.
  • Eni plans ENI R&R IPO to be completed in 2022
  • Eni R&R EBITDA is expected to grow from around €0.6 bn in 2021 to €1.2 bn in 2025
  • Eni R&R is the second largest Italian operator of EV charging points
  • The company is on target to develop more than 6 GW of renewables capacity by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030, with its retail customer base growing from 10 million customers today to over 15 million over the same period, with EV charging points expected to increase from 5,000 to more than 30,000
