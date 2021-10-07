Eni Launches IPO for ENI R&R; Expected to Complete Next Year Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 16:08 | | 29 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 16:08 | (PLX AI) – Eni launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated Gas&Power Retail and Renewables business.Eni plans ENI R&R IPO to be completed in 2022Eni R&R EBITDA is expected to grow from around €0.6 bn in 2021 to €1.2 bn in … (PLX AI) – Eni launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated Gas&Power Retail and Renewables business.Eni plans ENI R&R IPO to be completed in 2022Eni R&R EBITDA is expected to grow from around €0.6 bn in 2021 to €1.2 bn in … (PLX AI) – Eni launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated Gas&Power Retail and Renewables business.

Eni plans ENI R&R IPO to be completed in 2022

Eni R&R EBITDA is expected to grow from around €0.6 bn in 2021 to €1.2 bn in 2025

Eni R&R is the second largest Italian operator of EV charging points

The company is on target to develop more than 6 GW of renewables capacity by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030, with its retail customer base growing from 10 million customers today to over 15 million over the same period, with EV charging points expected to increase from 5,000 to more than 30,000 ENI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

ENI Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer