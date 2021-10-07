checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

07-Oct-2021 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

Aareal Bank AG confirms that its Management Board has entered into talks whose outcome is open regarding a potential acquisition of a majority interest in Aareal Bank by a group of financial investors led by Centerbridge and TowerBrook, and with participation of Advent, after having been approached by them with the aim of exploring potential strategic opportunities for the Bank.

In this context, these investors have raised the possibility of submitting a public offer for an indicative price of EUR 29.00 per share. This represents a premium of ca. 35% over the volume weighted average Aareal Bank share price during the last three months. The investors are currently being given access to business information of Aareal Bank. It is currently uncertain whether these talks will result in a transaction or an offer to Aareal Bank shareholders.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

07-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1239208

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1239208  07-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

