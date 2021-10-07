DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous JPMorgan Securites Plc: Polyus Finance Plc - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement 07.10.2021 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyus Finance Plc

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities: Issuer: Polyus Finance Plc Guarantor (if any): PJSC Polyus and JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk Aggregate nominal amount: $ bmk Description: $ 7-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes



Listing: Vienna MTF Offer price: TBC Other offer terms: Denoms: $200,000 x $1,000 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)

Gazprombank (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Raiffeisen Bank International (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Renaissance Capital (Stabilisation Manager(s))

SberCIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))

VTB Capital (Stabilisation Manager (s)) Stabilisation period expected to start on: 7th Oct 21 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 7th Nov 21 Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above. Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC