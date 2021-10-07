checkAd

DGAP-News JPMorgan Securites Plc: Polyus Finance Plc - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 16:15  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan Securites Plc: Polyus Finance Plc - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

07.10.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7th Oct 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Polyus Finance Plc

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities:
Issuer: Polyus Finance Plc
Guarantor (if any): PJSC Polyus and JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk
Aggregate nominal amount: $ bmk
Description: $ 7-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes

Listing: Vienna MTF
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms: Denoms: $200,000 x $1,000
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)
Gazprombank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Raiffeisen Bank International (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Renaissance Capital (Stabilisation Manager(s))
SberCIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))
VTB Capital (Stabilisation Manager (s))
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 7th Oct 21
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 7th Nov 21
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.
Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC
 

 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News JPMorgan Securites Plc: Polyus Finance Plc - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous JPMorgan Securites Plc: Polyus Finance Plc - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement 07.10.2021 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7th Oct 21 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group-Aktionäre stimmen Ernennung neuer Verwaltungsratsmitglieder zu
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement