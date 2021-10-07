Pender Growth Fund and Pender Private Investments Report on Copperleaf Technologies IPO and Completion of Portfolio Divestments

Copperleaf provides decision analytics to companies managing critical infrastructure. Its enterprise software solutions leverage operational and financial data to help clients make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. Copperleaf confirmed it will issue shares at $15.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $140.1 million. Pender directly holds 257,759 shares and owns 97% of PPI which holds 7,406,124 shares, all of which are subject to a 180 day lock up period. The IPO pricing of $15.00 per share, would result in an increase to the Reporting NAV of Pender’s portfolio of approximately $4.75 per share, for total Reporting NAV of approximately $16.99 per share.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. ("Pender" or the "Company") and Pender Private Investments Inc. ("PPI") are pleased to report that portfolio company, Copperleaf Technologies Inc. ("Copperleaf"), confirmed the terms of its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “CPLF”.

Under the terms of this IPO, Copperleaf will earn unicorn status with a public listing at greater than a billion-dollar valuation, which recognizes the significant value creation over the years. Maria Pacella led a private financing round in 2010 and worked with the company over the years contributing strategic and tactical support. “Judi Hess and her team have built Copperleaf into a globally recognized company providing high business value to its customers – having never lost a customer that has implemented its software is remarkable, and evidence of this,” commented Maria Pacella, Managing Partner at Pender Ventures.

Rolf Dekleer, Vice President, Pender Ventures who is currently and will continue on the Board of Copperleaf reflected, "Through excellent customer service and product innovation, Copperleaf has become the premier supplier of decision analytics software for organizations managing critical infrastructure. The Copperleaf management team set their sights on aggressive growth and product development targets and have exceeded their customers’ expectations.”

PGF and PPI are also pleased to report that the previously announced potential exits of two PPI portfolio companies, Teradici Corporation and Redlen Technologies Inc., are now closed and were accounted for in the September 30, 2021 Reporting NAV per share.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF".