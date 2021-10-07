checkAd

Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Call Will be Webcast Simultaneously

RENO, Nev., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

To participate, please dial 1-844-200-6205, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using access code 248607. If calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-526-1599 using access code 248607. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from United states, please dial 1 866 813 9403, or from outside of the United States +44 204 525 0658 and use the replay access code 355169. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured, and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW, comprises 1,015 MW of geothermal and Solar portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com 		Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com




