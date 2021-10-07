CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES IMT504 LICENSE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROPRIETARY NEXT-GEN COVID-19 VACCINE

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has reached agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics (MABT) to broaden its previously announced license of IMT504, a novel patented immunotherapy and adjuvant, to include the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. The Company will initially develop the vaccine to address the kidney failure patient population. This new license, utilizing IMT504 as an adjuvant on top of a proprietary protein vaccine, adds a second infectious disease program to the Curative Biotech product development portfolio which also includes a reformulation of Metformin licensed from the National Eye Institute at National Institutes of Health (NIH) to treat degenerative eye diseases; and a novel monoclonal antibody/drug combination to treat brain cancer licensed from the National Cancer Institute at NIH.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the initial COVID-19 vaccines developed are not working for everyone. There are highly vulnerable people, such as those patients with kidney failure who require kidney transplantation or dialysis, who are being left behind. We need targeted﻿ vaccines for this immunocompromised patient group,” said Curative Biotech Chairman and President Paul Michaels.

Curative Biotech and Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics have agreed to develop a next generation COVID-19 vaccine targeted to meet the needs of this vulnerable population. A consequence of kidney failure in general is the loss of a robust immunologic response to infections, including COVID-19. This means that kidney failure patients may get a more severe version of COVID-19 that could lead to a greater chance of hospitalization or even death.

Dr. David Horn, CEO of Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, added: “It is well known that kidney transplant recipients have impaired responses to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Recent data from France reveals that, even after 4 vaccine shots, many kidney transplant recipients have poor responses. In addition, kidney failure patients on dialysis do not initially respond as well to current vaccines and rapidly lose measurable antibodies when compared to the general population.”