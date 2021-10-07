Medtecs debuts in world's leading nonwovens exhibition - INDEX(TM)20

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world explores ways to "coexist with the virus," personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and coveralls have become a new normal. Use of anti-viral sprays has become commonplace too. In light of this, Medtecs, a trusted and well-established provider of PPE and hospital services from Taiwan, will be making its debut at INDEX20, the world's leading nonwovens exhibition organized by the European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA). Through the exhibition, Medtecs hopes to demonstrate its mission and technological capacity in providing new solutions to the public's daily protection needs in the current and post-pandemic era.

The exhibition will take place at Palexpo Exhibition and Congress Centre in Geneva from October 19 to 22. Medtecs will be showcasing its three main product lines that are aimed towards preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs): CoverU series, medical/surgical face masks, and Medtecs Shield collections.

Known as one of the world's three largest nonwovens exhibitions, INDEX is held once every three years and comprises six categories, attracting prominent exhibitors of the nonwovens industry worldwide. More than 730 nonwovens exhibitors from over 43 countries have registered to date and 12,700 visitors from more than 100 countries are expected to participate. A virtual exhibition will also be available online to engage people who are unable to physically attend.

Medtecs, the world's leading provider of PPE with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience in medical consumables, will be an exhibitor at INDEX20 this year to present Taiwan's advanced design and manufacturing capabilities in medical protective equipment. Medtecs has long been committed to expanding its market share overseas and has facilities and offices established throughout North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia for the supply of surgical face masks, isolation gowns, coveralls, fly jackets, medical face masks, and anti-viral sprays. It has also been committed to relieving worldwide shortage of medical supplies during challenging times. In 2020, Medtecs optimized its production process and delivery service, and expanded its production, logistics, and warehousing capabilities to the United States.