checkAd

Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 16:25  |  21   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners …

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners to decline the approval of its current updated application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine, to allow for the development of an underground mining and processing operation. A memorandum from the staff, explaining the reasons behind this recommendation is expected to be released today and posted on the LUPC website for the Pickett Mt Petition. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see this information and the decision by the Commission is pending a future meeting of the Commission that is expect October 13, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

"We are obviously disappointed with this set back as the proposed project with its state of the art designs and study work, in our opinion, have the potential to meet the requirements of the 2017 Maine Mining Code (Chapter 200 -managed by the Department of Environmental Protection) and would represent one of the greenest mine designs in the world, generate 303 jobs per year and generate over $697M in economic output," stated Ron Little, President and CEO for Wolfden. "We will review the memorandum of the LUPC and decide how best to proceed with the permitting process for this economically attractive project that has drawn significant support from the local communities of Patten and Mt. Chase in the county of Penobscot including written letters of support from their officials."

About Wolfden

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals in North America. Its wholly owned Pickett Mountain Project is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) as detailed in a Preliminary Economic Assessment date September 14, 2020. In addition, the company is expanding its advance stage nickel sulphide projects in Manitoba (Rice Island and Nickel Island) where NI43-101 compliant reports are being completed, and silver projects in New Brunswick.

Seite 1 von 3
Wolfden Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...