Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) (" Wolfden " or the " Company ") has been informed by the staff of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, that it will be recommending to the nine Commissioners to decline the approval of its current updated application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine, to allow for the development of an underground mining and processing operation. A memorandum from the staff, explaining the reasons behind this recommendation is expected to be released today and posted on the LUPC website for the Pickett Mt Petition. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see this information and the decision by the Commission is pending a future meeting of the Commission that is expect October 13, 2021.

"We are obviously disappointed with this set back as the proposed project with its state of the art designs and study work, in our opinion, have the potential to meet the requirements of the 2017 Maine Mining Code (Chapter 200 -managed by the Department of Environmental Protection) and would represent one of the greenest mine designs in the world, generate 303 jobs per year and generate over $697M in economic output," stated Ron Little, President and CEO for Wolfden. "We will review the memorandum of the LUPC and decide how best to proceed with the permitting process for this economically attractive project that has drawn significant support from the local communities of Patten and Mt. Chase in the county of Penobscot including written letters of support from their officials."

About Wolfden

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals in North America. Its wholly owned Pickett Mountain Project is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) as detailed in a Preliminary Economic Assessment date September 14, 2020. In addition, the company is expanding its advance stage nickel sulphide projects in Manitoba (Rice Island and Nickel Island) where NI43-101 compliant reports are being completed, and silver projects in New Brunswick.