Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions

Ryan Hall has joined Caliber as a Director, bringing 16 years of experience in public relations, marketing and crisis communications to his role. As the Company's first hire in California, Ryan will guide clients' communications strategies to increase brand recognition and drive business objectives. With this significant hire, Caliber expands its geographic footprint to better serve its West Coast clientele.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of key members of its team and the addition of seven new hires bringing a range of experience across financial services and communications.

Alison Amyx, who assumes the role of Senior Social Media Manager, brings over ten years of experience in communications and social media strategy. This newly created role will help Caliber's fintech and financial services clients deepen the impact of their content and PR efforts through the power of social media.

Caliber has also fortified its team at the Account Executive and Account Coordinator levels. Josh Eichenbaum, Senior Account Executive, and Shazana Farook, Account Executive, bring experience in executing media strategies for their fintech and financial services clients.

Aarzoo Jena, Catharine Rybeck and Rachel Stingone join Caliber as Account Coordinators. This talented trio will support the team and clients across media, events and awards initiatives.

"We continue to invest in talent across all levels that we believe will help Caliber and our clients reach their communications goals," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, president of Caliber. "We are excited to integrate their experience, inspiration and unique perspectives into our company's culture as we focus on nurturing an inclusive environment for creative storytellers."

Caliber also announced a number of promotions across its team with Ross Stevens promoted to Senior Account Executive. Senior Account Executive Jamie Kemp added Content Manager to her current role. Laura Grace Pustmueller is taking on a newly created role as Marketing & Events Executive to better support the diversity and depth of services Caliber's clients are seeking.

The evolution of this 20+ person team ladders back to CEO Harvey Hudes, who recently earned a well-deserved spot on the Forbes Next 1000 list, highlighting his entrepreneurial success. Harvey was chosen for his initiative and relentless passion in expanding Caliber's business.

"I am humbled by this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Caliber team," said Hudes. "It is my greatest honor to continue growing with this team to reach new heights."

Caliber continues to strengthen client relationships as well as onboard new clients, providing strategic public relations, content marketing, social media, and digital marketing counsel. Caliber remains committed to investing in talented professionals and offering career growth opportunities for current employees. This announcement comes after Caliber announced four key hires in the first quarter of 2021. Having a momentous 2021, Caliber was also recently named the 16th largest financial PR firm by O'Dwyers and ranked #139 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals prestigious list of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies.

