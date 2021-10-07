checkAd

Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

Fintech PR agency makes key hires across career levels and specialized disciplinesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of …

Fintech PR agency makes key hires across career levels and specialized disciplines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of key members of its team and the addition of seven new hires bringing a range of experience across financial services and communications.

Ryan Hall has joined Caliber as a Director, bringing 16 years of experience in public relations, marketing and crisis communications to his role. As the Company's first hire in California, Ryan will guide clients' communications strategies to increase brand recognition and drive business objectives. With this significant hire, Caliber expands its geographic footprint to better serve its West Coast clientele.

Alison Amyx, who assumes the role of Senior Social Media Manager, brings over ten years of experience in communications and social media strategy. This newly created role will help Caliber's fintech and financial services clients deepen the impact of their content and PR efforts through the power of social media.

Caliber has also fortified its team at the Account Executive and Account Coordinator levels. Josh Eichenbaum, Senior Account Executive, and Shazana Farook, Account Executive, bring experience in executing media strategies for their fintech and financial services clients.

Aarzoo Jena, Catharine Rybeck and Rachel Stingone join Caliber as Account Coordinators. This talented trio will support the team and clients across media, events and awards initiatives.

"We continue to invest in talent across all levels that we believe will help Caliber and our clients reach their communications goals," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, president of Caliber. "We are excited to integrate their experience, inspiration and unique perspectives into our company's culture as we focus on nurturing an inclusive environment for creative storytellers."

Caliber also announced a number of promotions across its team with Ross Stevens promoted to Senior Account Executive. Senior Account Executive Jamie Kemp added Content Manager to her current role. Laura Grace Pustmueller is taking on a newly created role as Marketing & Events Executive to better support the diversity and depth of services Caliber's clients are seeking.

The evolution of this 20+ person team ladders back to CEO Harvey Hudes, who recently earned a well-deserved spot on the Forbes Next 1000 list, highlighting his entrepreneurial success. Harvey was chosen for his initiative and relentless passion in expanding Caliber's business.

"I am humbled by this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Caliber team," said Hudes. "It is my greatest honor to continue growing with this team to reach new heights."

Caliber continues to strengthen client relationships as well as onboard new clients, providing strategic public relations, content marketing, social media, and digital marketing counsel. Caliber remains committed to investing in talented professionals and offering career growth opportunities for current employees. This announcement comes after Caliber announced four key hires in the first quarter of 2021. Having a momentous 2021, Caliber was also recently named the 16th largest financial PR firm by O'Dwyers and ranked #139 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals prestigious list of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies.

About Caliber Corporate Advisers:

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to industry leading and rising entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (fintech, insurtech, proptech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of public relations, content marketing, social media, and digital marketing. Learn more: www.calibercorporateadvisers.com.

CONTACT:

Rachel Stingone
rachel@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667216/Caliber-Corporate-Advisers-Announces ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions Fintech PR agency makes key hires across career levels and specialized disciplinesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today commemorates the strides of a successful second and third quarter, noting promotions of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of ...
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets, ...
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...