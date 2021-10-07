checkAd

Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on Nutritional Value & Palatability to Boost Acceptability to Drive Market, Says TMR

China to lead Asia Pacific plant-based milk market in near term; producers harness advanced processing technologies to add nutrients for health-conscious population looking for plant-based beverages

Multi-faceted demand for functional beverages accelerates shift toward plant-based milk alternatives; regional market valuation to exceed US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to increase the sensory acceptability and nutritional profile of oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk will help propel the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market to reach US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031. Players are keenly leveraging new processing technologies to increase stability and preservation of the final product.

Plant-based nutritional beverages have gained popularity in various parts of the world, anchored on the growing preference for vegan diets and mounting calorie concerns in diets. In particular, several studies on global and regional estimates have found lactose malabsorption to be widespread in Asia.

The growth of the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market is stridently fueled by the demand for inexpensive, nutritional beverages, especially in economies where there exists significant demand-supply gap of cow's milk. Plant-based milk products have grown in demand among consumers to address the problems of allergies to cow milk and lactose intolerance. Furthermore, changing diet patterns are driving the evolution of the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market. 

Key Findings of Plant-based Milk Market Study

  • Plant-based Milk as Inexpensive Nutritional Beverage to Attract Consumers at Large: Non-dairy milk alternatives have gained enormous attention among functional beverages globally. In Asia Pacific, plant-based milk products have gained wider traction among health-conscious population as an inexpensive alternative in lower-middle income economies of developing countries. Companies are harnessing various processing methods to overcome challenges pertaining to the preservation of nutrients and adopting packaging solutions that improve shelf life of the product. In addition, players are relentlessly working toward nutritional completeness by exploring bovine milk nutrients, especially for meeting the nutritional requirements of individuals with lactose intolerance.
  • Presence of Numerous Functionally Active Components to Drive Popularity of Almond Milk: The adoption of new processing technologies for plant-based beverages has enabled producers to enrich final products with functionally active components, finds a study on Asia Pacific plant-based milk market. A case in point is the emerging category of almond milk, since it is a good source of vitamins, notably vitamin E. In addition, as almond milk is an excellent source of other nutrients, including magnesium, calcium, selenium, potassium, phosphorus, and zinc, functional food beverages manufacturers are expected to tap growing popularity of the segment in the near future.

