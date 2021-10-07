checkAd

State Street Appointed by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. For ETF Servicing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 16:30  |  16   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed as the back office servicing agent for Harbor Capital Advisors’ first actively managed fully transparent fixed income ETFs that were launched in September in the U.S. The two funds are the Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI), and the Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY).

As part of the agreement, State Street will provide various ETF servicing solutions including basket creation, dissemination and settlement, custody, fund accounting, N-PORT production, order-taking and transfer agency.

“To support the launch of Harbor’s two ETFs, State Street used its deep experience in the market to educate the Harbor team regarding the idiosyncrasies of ETFs and guide the firm to industry best practice, resulting in a successful launch,” said Frank Koudelka, global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. “State Street’s deep ETF expertise along with our consultative approach and integrated global technology have laid the groundwork for Harbor’s ETF growth strategy.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with State Street to bring the first of several active transparent ETFs to the marketplace. As State Street continues to be an industry leader in the ETF space, we believe they are positioned well to support our goals of bringing more compelling ETF investment solutions to our clients," commented Steve Cook, Harbor Managing Director and Head of ETFs.

State Street and Harbor have a long-standing partnership in the back office, as Harbor has been a client for over 30 years. In addition to the recent expansion into ETF servicing, State Street continues to provide custody, fund accounting and N-PORT on $58B assets under custody administration.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

About Harbor

Harbor is dedicated to helping clients achieve investment objectives with an active, cost-aware investing approach. For more than 30 years, our investment team has served as a guide for clients, developing portfolio strategies based on rigorous research and market analysis; sourcing elite specialized talent and curating deep insights in each asset class; with ongoing evaluation of investment solutions to ensure that decisions remain in the best interests of our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Harbor Capital Advisors had total assets under management of approximately $66 billion as of August 31, 2021.

3856713.1.1.GBL.RTL

State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Appointed by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. For ETF Servicing State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed as the back office servicing agent for Harbor Capital Advisors’ first actively managed fully transparent fixed income ETFs that were launched in September in the U.S. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Debut of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Triste Börsenwoche endet mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Aktien New York: Kursverluste - Großer Verfall und Fed-Sitzung voraus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kursverluste - Großer Verfall und Fed-Sitzung voraus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum verändert vor großem Verfall an Terminbörsen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.09.21State Street Corporation Prices Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21State Street Corporation Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten