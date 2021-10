Uponor has received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 7 October 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Nordea Funds Ltd.’s holdings exceeded 5.0 percent of the voting rights in Uponor, on 6 October 2021.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06% Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06% 73,206,944.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Less than 5% Less than 5%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002158 Shares: 3,628,867.00

Votes:

3,704,488.00 Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 3,628,867.00

Votes:

3,704,488.00

Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06%



Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



