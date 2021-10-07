checkAd

Uponor Corporation Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 16:30  |   |   |   

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     7 October 2021     17:30 EET

Uponor Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Uponor has received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 7 October 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Nordea Funds Ltd.’s holdings exceeded 5.0 percent of the voting rights in Uponor, on 6 October 2021.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 4.95%
Votes: 5.06% 		  Shares: 4.95%
Votes: 5.06% 		73,206,944.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Less than 5%   Less than 5%  


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009002158 Shares: 3,628,867.00
Votes:
3,704,488.00 		  Shares: 4.95%
Votes: 5.06% 		 
         
SUBTOTAL A Shares: 3,628,867.00
Votes:
3,704,488.00
  		Shares: 4.95%
Votes: 5.06%
 

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com





