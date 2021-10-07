checkAd

StemGen Partner Athena Racing Earns Coveted STEM.org Accreditation, Joining StemGen With Unique Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 16:43  |  16   |   |   

Houston, TX, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced its STEM education partner, Athena Racing, was granted STEM certification and received accreditation honors from the prestigious independent credentialing and education research organization STEM.org.  

D3eSports and Athena Racing are preparing the launch of their groundbreaking STEM education platform at the upcoming IMSA Petit Le Mans sports car race at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia in November, now with both companies carrying the designation as STEM-certified programs. 

“Athena Racing successfully earned both the STEM.org Accredited brand trust mark and STEM.org Reviewed trust mark for the delivery of authentic industry experiences and development of novel science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) content. Partnering organizations StemGen, Inc. and Athena Racing are the only brands of their kind in the world to achieve our STEM endorsement,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Executive Director of STEM.org Educational Research. “Their dedication and delivery of engaging education will change mindsets and invite students of all backgrounds into a discovery process that will show them a wider range of STEM careers.” 

“As we ‘race’ towards a new future we know that the delivery of knowledge in an engaging and entertaining format is a necessity,” said Loxley Browne, CEO & Founder of Athena Racing. “Instead of talking atstudents, we are inviting them into the process and allowing their brilliant young strengths to shine. Learning by doing systematically engrains the knowledge so that they can then become more innovative in their approach to the answer. Receiving this STEM.org trust mark provides a level of assurance for our parents that their daughters are receiving Gold Star training. Our Athenians, and with the launch of our groundbreaking platform on Thanksgiving Day, participants - young, old, men, women, boys, and girls - globally, will discover how fun learning can be. Having STEM.org Educational Research and StemGen behind our launch strengthens our abilities and allows us the opportunity to work with more students.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StemGen Partner Athena Racing Earns Coveted STEM.org Accreditation, Joining StemGen With Unique Certification Houston, TX, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced its STEM education partner, Athena Racing, was granted STEM certification and received accreditation honors from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Production Results
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...