StemGen Partner Athena Racing Earns Coveted STEM.org Accreditation, Joining StemGen With Unique Certification

“Athena Racing successfully earned both the STEM.org Accredited brand trust mark and STEM.org Reviewed trust mark for the delivery of authentic industry experiences and development of novel science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) content. Partnering organizations StemGen, Inc. and Athena Racing are the only brands of their kind in the world to achieve our STEM endorsement,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Executive Director of STEM.org Educational Research. “Their dedication and delivery of engaging education will change mindsets and invite students of all backgrounds into a discovery process that will show them a wider range of STEM careers.”

“As we ‘race’ towards a new future we know that the delivery of knowledge in an engaging and entertaining format is a necessity,” said Loxley Browne, CEO & Founder of Athena Racing. “Instead of talking atstudents, we are inviting them into the process and allowing their brilliant young strengths to shine. Learning by doing systematically engrains the knowledge so that they can then become more innovative in their approach to the answer. Receiving this STEM.org trust mark provides a level of assurance for our parents that their daughters are receiving Gold Star training. Our Athenians, and with the launch of our groundbreaking platform on Thanksgiving Day, participants - young, old, men, women, boys, and girls - globally, will discover how fun learning can be. Having STEM.org Educational Research and StemGen behind our launch strengthens our abilities and allows us the opportunity to work with more students.”