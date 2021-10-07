Hanover (ots) - Syntellix CEO Claassen: "Greatest and most important success in

the company's history"



- Indian CDSCO grants approvals for five MAGNEZIX® product families

- The Era of Magnesium for orthopaedics and traumatology now also begins in

India

- Subcontinent will be the world's most populous growth market

- Patient potential already more than three times as large as the entire EU

- Almost 17 times larger patient potential than in the home market Germany

- Significantly more than half of hospital treatments in the private sector



India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted

Syntellix the license to bring five different product families of its

revolutionary bioabsorbable magnesium-based implants to market. In one fell

swoop, this increases global market access and the amount of potential patients

who can be treated with the company's MAGNEZIX® implants by an additional 1.38

billion to now 3.8 billion people.





"This is by far the biggest and most important success in our company'shistory," comments Syntellix founder and CEO Prof Dr Utz Claassen on the newsfrom the Indian regulatory authority, which based its positive decision on theproduct approval of Syntellix implants and instruments, among other things, onthe convincing presentation of clinical safety, efficacy and reliability to anIndian panel of experts. The approval of the patent-protected MAGNEZIX® implantsin what is already the 71st country, moreover with this enormous population, iscomparable to the ignition of a rocket stage for the entry of Syntellix AG'sbusiness development into the phase of exponentialization, Claassen states. Thecompany has made outstanding use of the difficult period of the coronaviruscrisis to build up growth potential by more than doubling the number ofaccessible patients since the beginning of the pandemic through new approvals invarious future markets, he adds. The game-changer market of India, with itsexceptionally good doctors and in many cases ultra-modern hospitals, plays adecisive role in the global substitution of conventional implant technologies infavour of the MAGNEZIX® platform technology. In addition, India is ideallysuited for collecting further clinical data and conducting clinical trials andwill also contribute significantly to the development of new, additionalSyntellix products.The healthcare system of India, which according to unanimous forecasts will soonbecome the world's most populous country, and the country's market for medicaldevices are growing rapidly. Public healthcare spending is expected to increaseby 2.5 times already until 2025. According to the Ministry of Health and FamilyWelfare, meanwhile more than 62 percent of India's in-patient treatments takeplace in private facilities. India's private healthcare sector alone can thustreat up to ten times as many people as Germany in total.About Syntellix:Syntellix AG, a multi-award winning national and international global pioneer inBiomedical Engineering, Materials & Life Science, is the global market leader inthe field of bioabsorbable magnesium-based metallic orthopedic implants. TheMAGNEZIX® implants developed by Syntellix are described by experts as beneficialfor numerous clinical applications; according to a published comparative study,they are even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.