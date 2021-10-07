Breakthrough for medtech pioneer Syntellix receives product approval for India, opening up fast-growing market with 1.38 billion people
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.10.2021, 16:50 | 9 | 0 |
Hanover (ots) - Syntellix CEO Claassen: "Greatest and most important success in
the company's history"
- Indian CDSCO grants approvals for five MAGNEZIX® product families
- The Era of Magnesium for orthopaedics and traumatology now also begins in
India
- Subcontinent will be the world's most populous growth market
- Patient potential already more than three times as large as the entire EU
- Almost 17 times larger patient potential than in the home market Germany
- Significantly more than half of hospital treatments in the private sector
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted
Syntellix the license to bring five different product families of its
revolutionary bioabsorbable magnesium-based implants to market. In one fell
swoop, this increases global market access and the amount of potential patients
who can be treated with the company's MAGNEZIX® implants by an additional 1.38
billion to now 3.8 billion people.
the company's history"
- Indian CDSCO grants approvals for five MAGNEZIX® product families
- The Era of Magnesium for orthopaedics and traumatology now also begins in
India
- Subcontinent will be the world's most populous growth market
- Patient potential already more than three times as large as the entire EU
- Almost 17 times larger patient potential than in the home market Germany
- Significantly more than half of hospital treatments in the private sector
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted
Syntellix the license to bring five different product families of its
revolutionary bioabsorbable magnesium-based implants to market. In one fell
swoop, this increases global market access and the amount of potential patients
who can be treated with the company's MAGNEZIX® implants by an additional 1.38
billion to now 3.8 billion people.
"This is by far the biggest and most important success in our company's
history," comments Syntellix founder and CEO Prof Dr Utz Claassen on the news
from the Indian regulatory authority, which based its positive decision on the
product approval of Syntellix implants and instruments, among other things, on
the convincing presentation of clinical safety, efficacy and reliability to an
Indian panel of experts. The approval of the patent-protected MAGNEZIX® implants
in what is already the 71st country, moreover with this enormous population, is
comparable to the ignition of a rocket stage for the entry of Syntellix AG's
business development into the phase of exponentialization, Claassen states. The
company has made outstanding use of the difficult period of the coronavirus
crisis to build up growth potential by more than doubling the number of
accessible patients since the beginning of the pandemic through new approvals in
various future markets, he adds. The game-changer market of India, with its
exceptionally good doctors and in many cases ultra-modern hospitals, plays a
decisive role in the global substitution of conventional implant technologies in
favour of the MAGNEZIX® platform technology. In addition, India is ideally
suited for collecting further clinical data and conducting clinical trials and
will also contribute significantly to the development of new, additional
Syntellix products.
The healthcare system of India, which according to unanimous forecasts will soon
become the world's most populous country, and the country's market for medical
devices are growing rapidly. Public healthcare spending is expected to increase
by 2.5 times already until 2025. According to the Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare, meanwhile more than 62 percent of India's in-patient treatments take
place in private facilities. India's private healthcare sector alone can thus
treat up to ten times as many people as Germany in total.
About Syntellix:
Syntellix AG, a multi-award winning national and international global pioneer in
Biomedical Engineering, Materials & Life Science, is the global market leader in
the field of bioabsorbable magnesium-based metallic orthopedic implants. The
MAGNEZIX® implants developed by Syntellix are described by experts as beneficial
for numerous clinical applications; according to a published comparative study,
they are even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.
Contact:
Michael Blum
mailto:presse@syntellix.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/5040597
OTS: Syntellix AG
history," comments Syntellix founder and CEO Prof Dr Utz Claassen on the news
from the Indian regulatory authority, which based its positive decision on the
product approval of Syntellix implants and instruments, among other things, on
the convincing presentation of clinical safety, efficacy and reliability to an
Indian panel of experts. The approval of the patent-protected MAGNEZIX® implants
in what is already the 71st country, moreover with this enormous population, is
comparable to the ignition of a rocket stage for the entry of Syntellix AG's
business development into the phase of exponentialization, Claassen states. The
company has made outstanding use of the difficult period of the coronavirus
crisis to build up growth potential by more than doubling the number of
accessible patients since the beginning of the pandemic through new approvals in
various future markets, he adds. The game-changer market of India, with its
exceptionally good doctors and in many cases ultra-modern hospitals, plays a
decisive role in the global substitution of conventional implant technologies in
favour of the MAGNEZIX® platform technology. In addition, India is ideally
suited for collecting further clinical data and conducting clinical trials and
will also contribute significantly to the development of new, additional
Syntellix products.
The healthcare system of India, which according to unanimous forecasts will soon
become the world's most populous country, and the country's market for medical
devices are growing rapidly. Public healthcare spending is expected to increase
by 2.5 times already until 2025. According to the Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare, meanwhile more than 62 percent of India's in-patient treatments take
place in private facilities. India's private healthcare sector alone can thus
treat up to ten times as many people as Germany in total.
About Syntellix:
Syntellix AG, a multi-award winning national and international global pioneer in
Biomedical Engineering, Materials & Life Science, is the global market leader in
the field of bioabsorbable magnesium-based metallic orthopedic implants. The
MAGNEZIX® implants developed by Syntellix are described by experts as beneficial
for numerous clinical applications; according to a published comparative study,
they are even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.
Contact:
Michael Blum
mailto:presse@syntellix.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/5040597
OTS: Syntellix AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0