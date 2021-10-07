checkAd

Breakthrough for medtech pioneer Syntellix receives product approval for India, opening up fast-growing market with 1.38 billion people

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.10.2021, 16:50  |   |   |   

Hanover (ots) - Syntellix CEO Claassen: "Greatest and most important success in
the company's history"

- Indian CDSCO grants approvals for five MAGNEZIX® product families
- The Era of Magnesium for orthopaedics and traumatology now also begins in
India
- Subcontinent will be the world's most populous growth market
- Patient potential already more than three times as large as the entire EU
- Almost 17 times larger patient potential than in the home market Germany
- Significantly more than half of hospital treatments in the private sector

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted
Syntellix the license to bring five different product families of its
revolutionary bioabsorbable magnesium-based implants to market. In one fell
swoop, this increases global market access and the amount of potential patients
who can be treated with the company's MAGNEZIX® implants by an additional 1.38
billion to now 3.8 billion people.

"This is by far the biggest and most important success in our company's
history," comments Syntellix founder and CEO Prof Dr Utz Claassen on the news
from the Indian regulatory authority, which based its positive decision on the
product approval of Syntellix implants and instruments, among other things, on
the convincing presentation of clinical safety, efficacy and reliability to an
Indian panel of experts. The approval of the patent-protected MAGNEZIX® implants
in what is already the 71st country, moreover with this enormous population, is
comparable to the ignition of a rocket stage for the entry of Syntellix AG's
business development into the phase of exponentialization, Claassen states. The
company has made outstanding use of the difficult period of the coronavirus
crisis to build up growth potential by more than doubling the number of
accessible patients since the beginning of the pandemic through new approvals in
various future markets, he adds. The game-changer market of India, with its
exceptionally good doctors and in many cases ultra-modern hospitals, plays a
decisive role in the global substitution of conventional implant technologies in
favour of the MAGNEZIX® platform technology. In addition, India is ideally
suited for collecting further clinical data and conducting clinical trials and
will also contribute significantly to the development of new, additional
Syntellix products.

The healthcare system of India, which according to unanimous forecasts will soon
become the world's most populous country, and the country's market for medical
devices are growing rapidly. Public healthcare spending is expected to increase
by 2.5 times already until 2025. According to the Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare, meanwhile more than 62 percent of India's in-patient treatments take
place in private facilities. India's private healthcare sector alone can thus
treat up to ten times as many people as Germany in total.

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a multi-award winning national and international global pioneer in
Biomedical Engineering, Materials & Life Science, is the global market leader in
the field of bioabsorbable magnesium-based metallic orthopedic implants. The
MAGNEZIX® implants developed by Syntellix are described by experts as beneficial
for numerous clinical applications; according to a published comparative study,
they are even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Contact:

Michael Blum
mailto:presse@syntellix.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/5040597
OTS: Syntellix AG



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Breakthrough for medtech pioneer Syntellix receives product approval for India, opening up fast-growing market with 1.38 billion people Syntellix CEO Claassen: "Greatest and most important success in the company's history" - Indian CDSCO grants approvals for five MAGNEZIX® product families - The Era of Magnesium for orthopaedics and traumatology now also begins in India - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baubeginn in Brandenburg: GP JOULE baut 90-MW-Solarpark in Klettwitz / "Energiepark Lausitz" ist mit insgesamt 300 ...
HYDROGEN MANIFESTO INTRODUCED AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 / ees Europe is pointing the way ...
Sandro Botticellis "Der Schmerzensmann" ist der Star der Sotheby's Auktionsreihe der ...
Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project
Prämiensparverträge: Abschließende Zinsberechnung steht weiter aus / Bundesgerichtshof macht Vorgaben und verweist ...
BNP Paribas Real Estate veröffentlicht Daten zum Retail-Investmentmarkt für das 3. ...
Urteil ohne Sieger, Kommentar zu Prämiensparverträgen von Jan Schrader
In welchen europäischen Ländern Frauen besonders gute Arbeitsbedingungen haben (FOTO)
E-Commerce mit stärkstem Wachstum im dritten Quartal seit 2017
Grayshift holt Digital Forensics-Branchenveteran Paul Baxter an die Spitze des Europa-Teams
Titel
Studie Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in Europa: 13,6 Mrd. EUR Umsatz durch Online-Trend in Gefahr
Deutscher Immobilienpreis 2021: Award zeichnet die besten Immobilienprofis des Landes aus
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
SFC Energy präsentiert umweltfreundliche Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologie und ...
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG / Biogena Group verkauft den Teilbetrieb NICApur an NICApur Micronutrition ...
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Zwei grüne Billionen, Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Fabian Fuchs neuer Bereichsleiter für Immobilien- und Hotelversicherungen für Deutschland ...
EANS-Stimmrechte: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:00 UhrKnuspr erweitert kulinarisches Angebot und führt ab sofort Shop-Kategorie mit original italienischen Produkten ein (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17:00 UhrFührungskräfte-Umfrage: Jedes zweite Unternehmen bevorzugt digitale Trainings
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17:00 UhrIQVIA to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Conference on November 16, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:57 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Hauptversammlung und Kapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:56 UhrVerwaltungsgericht lehnt Eilanträge von Bewohnern am Tagebau ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:55 UhrHITRUST wird Marktlücken bei Zuverlässigkeit und Herausforderungen beim Austausch von Beurteilungen der Sicherheit und Privatsphäre adressieren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:54 UhrLaterne oder Litfaßsäule:  Mobilfunker erproben neue Antennenstandorte
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:53 UhrIPO: Ölkonzern Eni bereitet Börsengang von Sparte vor
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16:53 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Sitka Gold - Jetzt alle fünf Bohrkerne von Alpha im Labor
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
16:50 UhrCovid-Risikopatienten können daheim wie in Klinik überwacht werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten