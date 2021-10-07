Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List
The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 7 October 2021 to list the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 8 October 2021 at the request of the
bank.
Additional information about the issue of notes:
|Issuer's name
|Šiaulių bankas AB
|Issuer's short name
|SAB
|ISIN code
|LT0000405771
|Securities issue date
|07.10.2021
|Securities maturity date
|07.10.2025
|Total nominal value of the issue
|EUR 75 000 000
|Number of securities
|75 000
|Nominal value per note
|EUR 1 000
|Initial rate of interest
|1.047%
|Orderbook short name
|SABB0104725A
|Interest payment dates
|07.10.2022, 07.10.2023, 07.10.2024, 07.10.2025
|Trading list
|Baltic Bond list
The Base Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB, on the basis of which the issued notes shall be introduced to trading on regulated market, and other related documents are available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the Bank's investors, as well as at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, also on website of the Central Storage Facility of Lithuania at www.crib.lt.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200
