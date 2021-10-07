checkAd

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Interim Common Dividend of $0.014 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 16:50  |  34   |   |   

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $0.014 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 18, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 13, 2021.

Interim Dividend Requirement

The interim fourth quarter dividend is being made pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 25, 2021, as amended pursuant to that certain First Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. (“BSPRT”), Rodeo Sub I, LLC (“Merger Sub”), Capstead and, solely for the purposes set forth therein, Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Capstead will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company (such transaction, the “Merger”). Under the Merger Agreement, the common stockholders of Capstead are entitled to receive a partial payment of the current quarter’s dividend prior to the anticipated closing date of the Merger. This interim dividend payment was calculated based on (a) the per share amount of Capstead’s most recent quarterly dividend, multiplied by (b) the quotient of (i) the number of days elapsed since Capstead’s last dividend record date through and including the day prior to the expected October 19, 2021 closing date of the Merger, divided by (ii) the actual number of days in the calendar quarter in which the interim dividend is declared. Under the Merger Agreement, BSPRT is also required to distribute a similar partial payment dividend to its common stockholders of record.

Important Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Merger, BSPRT has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-258947), which was declared effective by the SEC on September 3, 2021. The registration statement includes a prospectus of BSPRT and a proxy statement of Capstead. On September 23, 2021, Capstead and BSPRT respectively filed with the SEC a supplement to the proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the First Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger. On October 6, 2021, Capstead filed with the SEC a supplement to the proxy statement/prospectus with respect to disclosure claims by purported stockholders of Capstead. Capstead and BSPRT also expect to file with the SEC other documents regarding the Merger.

