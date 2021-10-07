IQVIA to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Conference on November 16, 2021

The live event, including presentation slides, will be available via webcast. Login information will be provided on the IQVIA Investor Relations website http://ir.iqvia.com on November 9, 2021.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), will host an Analyst and Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Management will provide an update on the business, with presentations starting at 10:00 a.m. ET and concluding at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. Registration is required to attend the event.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible later that day, following the conclusion of the live event. For further details, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 74,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

