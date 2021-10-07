checkAd

ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 17:03  |  21   |   |   

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts the following day, Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. Dial-in details are as follows:

  • The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 1-877-502-9276;
  • International participants should call 001-313-209-4906;
  • The security code to access the call is 5609449.

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s website (www.isg-one.com) for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Continuous IT Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ISG und EuroCloud Native initiieren Studie zum Cloud-Native-Markt in Deutschland
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21ISG Offers New Advisory and Risk Management Service to Support Modern Slavery Reporting and Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to U.S. Public Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Pandemic Boosts U.S. Demand for Cloud Solutions as Companies Seek Greater Agility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Global SaaS Market Recovering from Pandemic Slump as Enterprises Renew Digital Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Europäische Unternehmen suchen nach IoT-Anbietern mit großer geografischer Reichweite
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten