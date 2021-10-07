Humana Expands Access to Affordable Medicare Options in Eastern North Carolina

This new Medicare option will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it is introducing a new affordable, whole person health care Medicare Advantage PPO plan in rural communities located in 37 Eastern North Carolina counties.

“In previous years, people eligible for Medicare living in our rural communities have had limited health plan options,” said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Humana North Carolina Medicare Vice President. “We’re thrilled to bring these North Carolinians this affordable and robust Medicare Advantage plan option. Our plan focuses on whole person health care, including dental, hearing and vision, includes access to all major hospital systems, and makes getting care easier during the pandemic with virtual medical visits.”

The 37 rural counties where Humana is introducing its Humana Medicare Advantage PPO plan include: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Chowan, Currituck, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Surry, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes and Wilson.

The Humana Medicare PPO offered in these counties provides people with Medicare an affordable alternative to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. The plan offers a $0 premium, no or low copays for doctor’s visits, hearing, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, and $0 copay for virtual office visits for primary care, urgent care and behavioral health.

In addition, for Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Veterans Option also Available

For 2022, Humana also has its Humana Honor plan available in every county in North Carolina. While veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan available in their area, and this $0 premium PPO is an option for all people with Medicare, these plans are designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor plan does not include prescription drug coverage.