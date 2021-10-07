checkAd

Humana Expands Access to Affordable Medicare Options in Eastern North Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 17:00  |  19   |   |   

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it is introducing a new affordable, whole person health care Medicare Advantage PPO plan in rural communities located in 37 Eastern North Carolina counties.

This new Medicare option will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

“In previous years, people eligible for Medicare living in our rural communities have had limited health plan options,” said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Humana North Carolina Medicare Vice President. “We’re thrilled to bring these North Carolinians this affordable and robust Medicare Advantage plan option. Our plan focuses on whole person health care, including dental, hearing and vision, includes access to all major hospital systems, and makes getting care easier during the pandemic with virtual medical visits.”

The 37 rural counties where Humana is introducing its Humana Medicare Advantage PPO plan include: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Chowan, Currituck, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Surry, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes and Wilson.

The Humana Medicare PPO offered in these counties provides people with Medicare an affordable alternative to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. The plan offers a $0 premium, no or low copays for doctor’s visits, hearing, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, and $0 copay for virtual office visits for primary care, urgent care and behavioral health.

In addition, for Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Veterans Option also Available

For 2022, Humana also has its Humana Honor plan available in every county in North Carolina. While veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan available in their area, and this $0 premium PPO is an option for all people with Medicare, these plans are designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Expands Access to Affordable Medicare Options in Eastern North Carolina Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it is introducing a new affordable, whole person health care Medicare Advantage PPO plan in rural communities located in 37 Eastern North Carolina counties. This new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Humana Foundation Donates $200,000 to Recovery Efforts for Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21 Louisville Nonprofits Awarded $1.8 Million Through the Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Humana Expanding Medicare Advantage Health Plans in 2022 to Address Beneficiaries’ Most Important Needs, Delivering Predictable, Affordable and Understandable Health Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Jackson, Lexington and Grenada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Humana Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Humana and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Team up to Expand Access to Value-based Care, Broadening Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Greater Houston Area
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Humana Expands Upon Its Bold Goal Initiative with $25 Million Affordable Housing Investment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Curant Health and Humana Launch Pilot Program to Address Medication Adherence and Enhance Patient Care for Members with Complex Health Needs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten