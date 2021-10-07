NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX, Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the next leap in customer experience (CX) with the introduction of Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organizations to intelligently meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service and prepares agents to successfully resolve any customer needs event.

CXi offers a comprehensive approach to bridge the gap between today’s consumer expectations and organizations’ delivery of extraordinary experiences. Redefining the way organizations engage and interact with customers, CXi provides the industry’s only combination of CCaaS, WFO, Analytics, AI and Digital Self-Service based on CXone, the world’s leading cloud native CX platform. This creates smart, connected, self-service and human assisted interactions across the entire customer journey.