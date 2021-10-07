checkAd

NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX, Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 17:05  |  27   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the next leap in customer experience (CX) with the introduction of Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organizations to intelligently meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service and prepares agents to successfully resolve any customer needs event.

CXi offers a comprehensive approach to bridge the gap between today’s consumer expectations and organizations’ delivery of extraordinary experiences. Redefining the way organizations engage and interact with customers, CXi provides the industry’s only combination of CCaaS, WFO, Analytics, AI and Digital Self-Service based on CXone, the world’s leading cloud native CX platform. This creates smart, connected, self-service and human assisted interactions across the entire customer journey.

CXi is delivered through the seamless integration of several core capabilities as part of the CXone platform:

  • Digital entry point solutions that enable giving customers a smart beginning to their journey right at that digital doorstep, such as at their Internet search, and by getting customers the right content, guiding them to find what they are looking for, and interacting proactively rather than waiting for them to initiate the journey.
  • Full journey orchestration solutions that connect and route customers across their entire journey in a way that’s seamless, consistent and smart, combining digital channels, voice, self-service and agent-assist as one.
  • Smart self-service capabilities that enable organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data that indicates what customers want and how they express it. This comes with the ability to find and deliver the right content and resolutions to customer needs.
  • Prepared contact center agents that are engaged in real-time, knowledgeable and empowered so they can create the most hyper-personalized, unique interactions that delight customers and resolve issues quickly.
  • Complete performance solutions based on NICE’s leading suite of WFO, Analytics and VOC solutions to help understand, analyze and improve journeys, continuously improving customer experiences.

At the core of CXi is Enlighten AI, NICE’s unique CX-focused and purpose-built AI engine. Based on CX conversation dates, Enlighten AI provides specific predictions, decisions and actions for a variety of relevant use cases, from smarter forecasting through agent soft-skills behaviors and all the way to predicting CSAT.

Seite 1 von 3
NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX, Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi) NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the next leap in customer experience (CX) with the introduction of Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21NICE Actimize Augments Its Anti-Money Laundering Solutions With Real-time AI Entity Resolution for More Effective Financial Crime Detection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21NICE Actimize Launches Cloud and AI-Based AML Transformation for Leading Canadian FinTech KOHO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21NICE Actimize Establishes Strategic Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to Expand Markets for its Financial Crime Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NICE Expands its Global Reach with Bell Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NICE Named Global Market Share Leader for Interaction Analytics with Perfect Satisfaction Scores Across All 24 Categories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21NICE Earns Broad Industry Recognition for Its Leading AI Customer Experience Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten