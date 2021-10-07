Urbanimmersive Selected for Participation in the 2021 REACH Canada Accelerator Program

REACH Canada offers a technology scale-up program, developed by Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS. Urbanimmersive and 9 other selected participants will take advantage of this program offering mentorship and exposure for technology companies aiming to accelerate their businesses and expand into adjacent markets. Among the selection criteria, companies selected have to fill a gap in the marketplace and provide an innovative solution which is both in strong demand today and has very good prospects for longevity.

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today its selection as a 2021 REACH Canada company. REACH Canada is a unique growth program that helps innovative technology companies to scale across the real estate marketplace.

As part of the program, REACH Canada has invested $126,800 in Urbanimmersive through the issuance of 134,894 units at a price $0.94 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $1.13 per share until September 29, 2023. As a partial compensation for REACH Canada advisory services, Urbanimmersive has granted to them 80,000 share purchase options pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company’s share option plan. These options are exercisable at $0.94 per share and expire on September 29, 2026.

“Urbanimmersive’s goals are well-aligned with those of REACH Canada, which are to deliver improved customer experiences to both homeowners and realtors while empowering agents through the use of their immersive and interactive AI-backed 3D SaaS innovative solutions. We feel that, as part of our roadmap over the next seven months, we can contribute in Urbanimmersive’ success by making strategic introductions to them and assisting in the execution of their aggressive growth plan”, said REACH Canada managing partner Lynette Keyowski.

“We are very proud of being selected by REACH Canada and happy to welcome REACH as a new strategic investor of Urbanimmersive. Their strong knowledge and expertise of the real estate market and their extended network would certainly be beneficial for us”, said Simon Bedard, Chief Financial Officer of Urbanimmersive.

About Urbanimmersive