Rackspace Technology Provides On-Demand Specialty Expertise with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP

New Offering Maximizes the Value of Existing Applications Stack While Pursuing a Path to Modernizing Application Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP. The offering provides businesses with on-demand access to teams of highly skilled Oracle or SAP ERP application experts available to work side-by-side with customers to shape successful outcomes and provide ongoing advisory, enablement and engineering services.



“This unique service model is a cost-effective route to the high-value and high-impact ERP application expertise businesses need,” said Kevin Carroll, General Manager Applications at Rackspace Technology. “Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP provides skilled professionals and flexible expertise that can shift as your roadmap requires without the need for a new service contract.”