checkAd

Intersolar Europe 2021 Sungrow Empowers European Market with Brand-new PV and Energy Storage Products Debut

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.10.2021, 17:25  |  28   |   |   

Munich, Germany (ots) - Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier
for renewables, debuted its latest PV and energy storage portfolio including an
ultra powerful string inverter SG350HX, a liquid cooled energy storage system,
and residential PV and storage flagship products at Intersolar Europe 2021,
fueling the energy transition and supporting the carbon neutrality ambition of
Europe.

SG350HX: An Ultra Powerful String inverter

The new market-leading SG350HX system optimized for utility-scale projects
features a maximum output power of 352 kW, redefining high powered string
inverters. It is highly compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm large-format
high-efficiency bifacial modules. In addition, it supports a single block design
as large as 8.96 MW for the European market and supports a high DC/AC ratio of
up to 1.8, an ideal solution for higher yields. With feature richness and
innovation unparalleled, it guarantees an incomparable return of investment for
stakeholders while ensuring compatibility and safety. The latest utility-scale
inverter will be available for Europe in mid-2022.

ST2752UX: Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System

As more large-scale renewable energy projects come online and intermittent
resources are added to the energy mix, it is becoming increasingly important to
keep the electrical grid stable. As a result, Sungrow rolled out its new energy
storage system with liquid cooled technology which significantly reduces capital
and operating expenses. These expenses are reduced as a result of pre-assembly,
easy on-site installation, and a more effective cell working environment which
slows capacity loss substantially. The liquid cooled system is optimized in
safety performance because of its standout anti-leakage design and an integrated
water fire fighting system.

Residential Heroes: 1-Phase and 3-Phase Solutions

Tailored to various residential scenarios, Sungrow offers a wide range of
1-phase and 3-phase residential solar and storage solutions. These solutions
include its PV inverters ranging from 2 kW to 20 kW, its hybrid inverters among
3-10 kW, and its high-voltage battery with a wide range of 9.6-25.6 kWh. Thanks
to the extendable capacity, the solutions enable flexible configurations for
different rooftops. These turnkey solutions not only guarantee maximum yields
but also optimum charging and discharging capabilities.

Robust market performance

"We're delighted to showcase our flagship product solutions at Intersolar Europe
this year despite the impact of the pandemic. Since we embrace sustainability as
one of our core values, we are accelerating the transition from ambition to
implementation in the race to a cleaner, healthier, more resilient world with
continued innovations," James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

Sungrow has generated a very positive reputation in the European market,
covering over 26% of the market share in the European utility-scale sector this
year. The Company also makes huge strides forward in the distributed generation
market with partnerships forged with an increasing number of local distributors.
When it comes to storage markets, the Company's experienced energy storage team
stands out in the European ESS market; it has supplied a multitude of landmark
projects, including Europe's largest standalone ESS project (100MW/100MWh).

Spreading across main European markets, Sungrow's eight local branches help
align customers with their unique needs. As one of the pivotal PV and energy
storage players in the industry, Sungrow aims to enable customers to benefit
from its global reach and distinct advantages of local expertise covering sales,
technical support, and after-sale service.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter
brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by
University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and
development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the
industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy
storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential
applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions.
With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power
installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting:
http://www.sungrowpower.com .

For any questions regarding this release, please contact:

Contact person: Mina Zhang
Cell number: +86 15155394158
Email: mailto:mina.zhang@cn.sungrowpower.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/82745/5040667
OTS: SUNGROW Power Supply Co., Ltd



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intersolar Europe 2021 Sungrow Empowers European Market with Brand-new PV and Energy Storage Products Debut Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, debuted its latest PV and energy storage portfolio including an ultra powerful string inverter SG350HX, a liquid cooled energy storage system, and residential PV and storage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project
Prämiensparverträge: Abschließende Zinsberechnung steht weiter aus / Bundesgerichtshof macht Vorgaben und verweist ...
Urteil ohne Sieger, Kommentar zu Prämiensparverträgen von Jan Schrader
E-Commerce mit stärkstem Wachstum im dritten Quartal seit 2017
Grayshift holt Digital Forensics-Branchenveteran Paul Baxter an die Spitze des Europa-Teams
World Payments Report 2021: Banken müssen dringend die nächste Generation von Zahlungsdiensten einführen, um im ...
i-EM at EM-Power with DAYLY LIVE DEMOs and SOLAR SUCCESS STORIES
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / MSCI ESG zeichnet Lenzing als "Nachhaltigkeits-Champion" aus
Wohnimmobilien Marktbericht Deutschland: Preisdynamik bei Wohnimmobilien nimmt weiter zu (FOTO)
Neue Studie: Junge Talente setzen angesichts unsicherer Zeiten auf sichere Arbeitsplätze
Titel
Studie Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in Europa: 13,6 Mrd. EUR Umsatz durch Online-Trend in Gefahr
Deutscher Immobilienpreis 2021: Award zeichnet die besten Immobilienprofis des Landes aus
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
SFC Energy präsentiert umweltfreundliche Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologie und ...
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG / Biogena Group verkauft den Teilbetrieb NICApur an NICApur Micronutrition ...
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Zwei grüne Billionen, Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Fabian Fuchs neuer Bereichsleiter für Immobilien- und Hotelversicherungen für Deutschland ...
EANS-News: Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:35 UhrRevitalist Signs LOI to Acquire Virginia Ketamine Clinic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:32 UhrBei Tencent fliegt heute der Deckel weg!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
18:32 UhrBei Alibaba geht`s heute so richtig ab!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
18:31 UhrBanks Award $33K to Two Nonprofits in Alexandria, Louisiana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:30 UhrIdentillect Technologies and Thexyz to Partner to Provide Additional Security Measures for HIPAA-Based Clients
Accesswire | Analysen
18:30 UhrPoko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store
Accesswire | Analysen
18:30 UhrElior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on September 30 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:29 UhrTransaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:28 UhrCellcentric prüft Weilheim an der Teck als Standort
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:28 UhrCordia to Integrate NFTS Into Virtual Restaurants
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten