The new market-leading SG350HX system optimized for utility-scale projectsfeatures a maximum output power of 352 kW, redefining high powered stringinverters. It is highly compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm large-formathigh-efficiency bifacial modules. In addition, it supports a single block designas large as 8.96 MW for the European market and supports a high DC/AC ratio ofup to 1.8, an ideal solution for higher yields. With feature richness andinnovation unparalleled, it guarantees an incomparable return of investment forstakeholders while ensuring compatibility and safety. The latest utility-scaleinverter will be available for Europe in mid-2022.ST2752UX: Liquid Cooled Energy Storage SystemAs more large-scale renewable energy projects come online and intermittentresources are added to the energy mix, it is becoming increasingly important tokeep the electrical grid stable. As a result, Sungrow rolled out its new energystorage system with liquid cooled technology which significantly reduces capitaland operating expenses. These expenses are reduced as a result of pre-assembly,easy on-site installation, and a more effective cell working environment whichslows capacity loss substantially. The liquid cooled system is optimized insafety performance because of its standout anti-leakage design and an integratedwater fire fighting system.Residential Heroes: 1-Phase and 3-Phase SolutionsTailored to various residential scenarios, Sungrow offers a wide range of1-phase and 3-phase residential solar and storage solutions. These solutionsinclude its PV inverters ranging from 2 kW to 20 kW, its hybrid inverters among3-10 kW, and its high-voltage battery with a wide range of 9.6-25.6 kWh. Thanksto the extendable capacity, the solutions enable flexible configurations fordifferent rooftops. These turnkey solutions not only guarantee maximum yieldsbut also optimum charging and discharging capabilities.Robust market performance"We're delighted to showcase our flagship product solutions at Intersolar Europethis year despite the impact of the pandemic. Since we embrace sustainability asone of our core values, we are accelerating the transition from ambition toimplementation in the race to a cleaner, healthier, more resilient world withcontinued innovations," James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.Sungrow has generated a very positive reputation in the European market,covering over 26% of the market share in the European utility-scale sector thisyear. The Company also makes huge strides forward in the distributed generationmarket with partnerships forged with an increasing number of local distributors.When it comes to storage markets, the Company's experienced energy storage teamstands out in the European ESS market; it has supplied a multitude of landmarkprojects, including Europe's largest standalone ESS project (100MW/100MWh).Spreading across main European markets, Sungrow's eight local branches helpalign customers with their unique needs. As one of the pivotal PV and energystorage players in the industry, Sungrow aims to enable customers to benefitfrom its global reach and distinct advantages of local expertise covering sales,technical support, and after-sale service.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverterbrand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 byUniversity Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research anddevelopment of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in theindustry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energystorage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residentialapplications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions.With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products powerinstallations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting:http://www.sungrowpower.com .