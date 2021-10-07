checkAd

One of Germany's Oldest Banks Bankhaus von der Heydt Aims to Become a One Stop Shop for Digital Assets with Fireblocks

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the global leader in digital asset custody and settlement technology announced today that it has been selected to support Bankhaus von der Heydt, a German-based, privately owned bank offering traditional and digital asset banking, securitization and fund services. The bank will leverage Fireblocks' advanced custody technology in combination with the Fireblocks Network to expand digital asset and crypto service offerings to its customer base.

"Fireblocks gives us a secure and easy to use platform to develop complex operational workflows such as moving between asset trading and custody, staking assets in custody or even a direct integration with lending protocols to extend our service portfolio," said Philipp Doppelhammer, Managing Director of Bankhaus von der Heydt. "With Fireblocks, we are one step closer to becoming the one stop shop for our customers."

Launched in 1754, Bankhaus von der Heydt is one of the first banks in Germany to offer blockchain services such as cryptocurrency trading, and custody services for financial institutions. Its product suite consists of secure custody of crypto assets, solutions for tokenization, efficient payment transactions and provides regulatory secure market access. While operating as a German financial institution under the supervision of BaFin, von der Heydt must ensure the highest possible level of security in the handling and safekeeping of assets.

The Munich based Bankhaus von der Heydt integrated Fireblocks' platform as a key component of its digital asset custody solution to increase operational efficiency and security, specifically combining Fireblocks' MPC and SGX infrastructure, with its own security mechanisms. Fireblocks delivered all relevant blockchain protocols as well as exchanges and easy API integration into the bank's existing IT-architecture.

"Supporting Bankhaus von der Heydt marks another key milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between digital asset banking and traditional finance," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "As a pioneer in Germany for over 250 years, Bankhaus von der Heydt is seen as a trusted partner for innovative financial market solutions and we are proud to work alongside them to revolutionize the financial sector and work towards bringing every single banking service to the blockchain space, safely."

Fireblocks now supports many of the world's biggest banks such as BNY Mellon, Signature Bank and Siam Commercial Bank in addition to leading crypto-native exchanges, lending desks, hedge funds, OTC desks, and market makers and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and other organizations worldwide looking to securely enter the digital asset space.

About Fireblocks
Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks has secured the transfer of over $1 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

About Bankhaus von der Heydt
Founded in 1754, Bankhaus von der Heydt is a privately owned bank, offering traditional and digital asset banking, securitization and fund services. Based in Munich, Bankhaus von der Heydt is one of the first banks in Germany to offer blockchain, cryptocurrencies trading and custody services. For more information please visit https://www.1754.eu/.

