frog expands global capabilities and footprint to help brands and businesses ‘make their mark’

Since joining Capgemini Invent, frog has grown to a team of over 2000 designers, technologists, data scientists, consultants and digital strategists, and expanded its global footprint to 35 design and innovation studios, to deliver a host of strengthened services

NEW YORK and PARIS, October 7, 2021— Today frog, a leading global creative consultancy, announces new and expanded capabilities to meet the changing needs of business leaders, supporting them to orchestrate customer-centric transformation and drive growth. After becoming part of the Capgemini Invent family earlier in the year, frog now comprises an expanded team of designers, creative business strategists and disruptive innovators. This new architecture sees frog extend its services and increase its presence significantly in Europe, North America and Asia.

The newly expanded frog now benefits from the expertise of Capgemini Invent1 to help clients make their mark through understanding and operationalizing their customer data, while improving engagements with their brand and delivering better experiences across all touchpoints. The depth and breadth of skills and services it is now able to deliver globally, leverage creativity, strategy, design, and data to help re-invent businesses, drive growth and orchestrate customer centric transformation.

To unpack the key challenges facing the c-suite today, frog has launched its Chief Challenges series; a curated mix of videos, podcasts, reports, and visualizations tailored specifically for the CMO and Chief Experience Officer audience. Soon to follow, frog will also launch its new documentary series ‘Make Your Mark’ showcasing the intent of the statement as manifested by personal stories from innovators, challengers, and leaders.

The expanded capabilities of frog are already being deployed to help clients innovate new products and experiences.

“frog is now home to an expanded community of builders, dreamers, thinkers and doers who are all driven to improve the status quo to craft and build transformative human experiences that win hearts and move markets,” stated Andy Zimmerman, Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in North America & President of frog. “Bringing together frog’s culture, where ideas and solutions thrive, with Invent’s capacity to deliver innovation and transformation services at scale, is an exciting development for frog. It will help our clients make their mark as they build new businesses, create new products or challenge the status quo.”